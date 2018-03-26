I got 99 brablems

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

I’d been dreading going back to Victoria’s Secret, but I had no choice.

In early February, I’d cashed in a gift card I’d been carrying around in my wallet for more than a year, and I purchased four new bras on sight. Bra shopping is no bueno, but it was long past time for me.

Like a relationship, the care and keeping of lingerie takes effort, and the amount of effort is directly proportional to the process of aging. Without me realizing it, my lingerie drawer had become a shrine to the middle-age lady who works from home, stays in her flannel pajamas till noon and quits shaving not just in winter but well into the spring, too, because does life even matter anymore? I am the woman my 30-year-old self swore she would never become.

I dreaded having to make this purchase so my mission, once I finally embarked on it, was strategically brief.

“No thanks,” was my response to an offer by a saleswoman—a tanned, svelte, longhaired beauty who makes her own estrogen—when she offered to do a fitting. I’d worn the same size bra for over a decade, I reasoned. Never mind the ever-tightening chest band and digging shoulder straps. Never mind the threadbare lace, the protruding underwire, the spillage of flesh in places that definitely shouldn’t spill.

Clearly, I had brablems but I was determined to Goldilocks my way around them. I whipped through the store, selected my usual bra style and size, chose my colors and bounced, deciding that everything would be just right.

But of course, it wasn’t just right because I’m in menopause, friends, and nothing is just right anymore. Not a damned thing, least of all my body, which doesn’t resemble my body any more.

Everyone who’s anyone says you gain weight during/after menopause and everyone is right. But everyone doesn’t say, “By the way, you will gain weight in your forearms. And your fingers. Also: your ribs, your back, your shoulders, your eyeballs.”

I should have known what was coming the day my gynecologist mentioned the words “vaginal” and “atrophy” in one sentence. The mouth guard I wear to prevent teeth grinding at night is only slightly less sexy than estrogen suppositories.

Couple the nightmare that is The Change with the antics of the fuckface in the White House and welp, I packed on all the pounds. Go figure, but those new bras I splurged on didn’t fit.

So I sulked about it for six weeks, wandering braless around the house and horrifying my tweenager, before I finally made my trek back to the mall last week. Once there, I sheepishly submitted to the measuring tape (right there in the middle of the store!) and the expert gaze of young women with absurdly microbladed eyebrows.

Incidentally, I am not feeling the overly designed brow that’s become a trend these days. But maybe that’s because I’m jealous, seeing as how my eyebrows are thinning. Yet one more tragedy of getting old. On second thought, nope. Not jealous. The dramatic, perfectly coiffed brow looks ridiculous.

Back at VS, the sales beauties, three of them, measured me and then delivered to my dressing room a treasure trove of demo bras in my new middle-age-lady bra size, which turns out to be ginormous with a side of padding and an extra helping of underwire. Each bra cup looked like it could double as a bonnet for a 12-pound newborn; like a yarmulke for Andre the Giant.

Long gone are the days of the dainty bra I slipped over my head; hello, extra reinforcements in the form of three rows of clasps. And speaking of clasps, I was excited at the prospect of a rather pretty front-clasp bra. That is until I fumbled and fumbled to get it hooked. You see, I couldn’t hook it because of everything I couldn’t see! At my age, everything is blurry up close without my reading glasses, which I have to wear even though I have monovision contact lenses (don’t ask). “Presbyopia” is another fun term I could never have imagined becoming familiar with a decade or two ago.

I eventually wrestled the front-clasp bra down to my waist, stretched it out far enough from my face that I could hook the clasp and then I wriggled it back up, hoisting my boobs in place. Then I waited, half naked, for the sales beauty to come back with her perfect, non-sun-damaged décolletage all up in my face. I may have started to cry just a little at that point, which is when she took pity and brought me some really beautiful, really sexy bras that fit. They are still uncomfortable as fuck because that is the nature of the bra, apparently.

I’d like to say the whole experience was humbling but it was mostly devastating. I did learn, though, that I should always carry my reading glasses. And that I look better in clothes than naked; certainly the dressing room lighting didn’t do my morale any favors. I learned, too, that although different than the body of my 30-year-old self, this new body is as it should be. It’s the only one I’ve got and it is serving me well.

To all young women out there: Appreciate what you’ve got, dear ones. Love it. Honor it. Because whatever your shape or size, it’s beautiful. Trust me on this. And it will eventually change. Trust me on this, too.

Also, regardless what size or shape you are, bra shopping blows.