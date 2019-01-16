Activists from around the world are traveling to Washington, D.C. for the first annual Indigenous Peoples March, on Jan. 18 outside the U.S. Department of the Interior’s main building. In solidarity.”

The text above was the top post on the Women’s March San Diego (WMSD) Facebook page on the morning of Jan. 11, 2019, and it had me grinding my teeth.

This Sunday will mark the third year in a row that thousands upon thousands of women—and kids and trans and non-binary folks and some men, too—will head downtown to participate in the big march. Not bad for America’s Most Apathetic City.

Good folks and thinking people will grab their artfully crafted and coy handmade protest signs, pull on their pink knit caps, and politely cram their bodies up against one another on the trolley without complaint. They will smile and kindly apologize for the jabs and accidental toe-stepping that happens as they squeeze together at each stop, making room for more riders. They will be collectively jubilant as they make their way downtown for the WMSD. Once there, they will, at least for one day, show their “allyship” and “solidarity.”

Yes, I’m putting those words in quotes because, well, here’s the thing: Taking to the streets once a year to express outrage over injustice might feel less lonely, but without action, it’s a false sense of empowerment and frankly, it’s self-serving. Showing up one day a year to high-five and atta-girl others is neither allyship or solidarity. And don’t get me started on how pathetically few white women bothered to show up for the first March for Black Women in Southeast San Diego back in March.

Since the last WMSD in January of 2018, there has been plenty to be pissed about. Right here in America’s Finest City, a slew of highly-publicized incidents of racial and social injustice presented all the opportunity needed for allies to step into action.

A mere three days before the 2018 march, for example, then-17-year-old Brianna Bell, was body slammed by La Mesa police officers at her Helix High School campus. News of this police violence against a Black girl broke as passengers on cruise ships docked in our downtown port enjoyed a bird’s-eye-view of the thronging masses marching along Pacific Highway. A student-led community forum was held the following week; among the student organizers was a single white ally.

I couldn’t help but wonder at the time how many of the white students at that school had participated in the Women’s March.

In the spring, Earl McNeil was arrested while seeking help from the National City Police and ended up at the UCSD Medical Center with a traumatic brain injury to which he succumbed less than two weeks later. And just after Thanksgiving, the San Diego Police Department arrested Aleah Jenkins in La Jolla for a misdemeanor warrant. The SDPD didn’t call for emergency assistance when she became unconscious in the back of the patrol car. She, too, was eventually taken to UCSD Med Center where she, too, later died of a brain injury.

Activists, predominantly women of color, leaped into action in all of these circumstances and were relentless in keeping pressure on city officials and policy makers throughout the year. They were not joined by those in the pink hats.

Two migrant caravans of people from South America reached our border in 2018. One in May and another in November, with another soon departing from Honduras for our border. In between that began the despicable, unforgivable policy of separating children from parents and placing both in concentration camps.

Again, thousands marched against such a travesty. But the boots-on-the-ground on June 23 marched back home and got comfy with the new normal. Today—right now—we have upwards of 14,000 kids in detention centers in our country.

We have 10,000 homeless people in our city, and have thousands in our jails who can’t afford bail because of our habit of criminalizing poverty.

And still, there was no collective rush from Women’s March attendees to step into action and get to work to change any of these situations. No letter writing or calling or actual showing up in person. There were very, very few who looked to the leaders in our Black and Brown communities and asked, “How can I be of help?”

So where do the 37,000 big-talkers about solidarity go when the bullhorns and pink hats have been packed away for another year in the garage behind the Christmas stockings? Have they been consumed with self-care and meditation exercises in order to survive the trauma of Trumpism? Were they at book club? Happy hour? Yoga?

These are my thoughts as I read the “In solidarity” Facebook post. For it must be something dramatic to keep such passionate fighters for justice and advocates of intersectionality away from the real work.

Ladies (and I do mean to speak to my white ladies) and everyone else: It’s fine to mind your own mental wellbeing. But it is past time to step into discomfort, and to step up the effort to be part of something bigger on the other 364 days of the year that aren’t the Women’s March. Solidarity, like ally, is a verb. Like being an ally, solidarity is hard and ongoing work that requires introspection, humility and commitment.

It’s my hope that every single person who crams themselves onto the trolley this Sunday signs up for some kind of work to make a difference in the lives of the most marginalized among us.