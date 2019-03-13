Justice for the Jenkins’

× Expand Keiala Jenkins (right)

"Help me. I can’t breathe.”

Those were the last words spoken by 24-year-old Aleah Jenkins, who died on Dec. 6, 2018 after being arrested during a traffic stop 10 days earlier.

While the circumstances were different, what happened to Aleah Jenkins echoed that which befell Earl McNeil, who died six months earlier after his arrest by the National City Police Department. Both were demonized in the press as having been on drugs, as if this fact somehow justified the outcome. Both were in custody for a short time before being hospitalized. Both ended up at UC Medical Center where both died from brain injuries.

Unlike McNeil, who sought help from police, Aleah was picked up by San Diego police officers on a misdemeanor warrant during a traffic stop in La Jolla. Her mother, Keiala Jenkins, was allowed to watch heavily edited body cam footage of the arrest. She said her daughter was polite and compliant with Lawrence Durbin, the arresting officer.

But somewhere after polite and compliant there was a 105-minute ride from La Jolla to central booking where, according to the SDPD, Aleah became unconscious. What Keiala Jenkins says she saw on the edited video tells another story:

During the nearly two-hour ride, Aleah began to convulse and asked for help. “I can’t breathe,” she said. But Officer Durbin thought she was play-acting and told her that she was headed to jail. He told her she was fine.

But Aleah wasn’t fine and Officer Durbin must have known it because he pulled his patrol car over—on the freeway—to check on her. At this point, Aleah was unresponsive. Yet Officer Durbin didn’t check for a pulse or reach for a dose of Naloxone (used in suspected overdose situations), nor did he attempt to administer CPR. He didn’t throw on his siren and point his patrol car toward any number (and there are many) of area hospitals or urgent care centers. He didn’t call for emergency services.

Instead, he got back in the car and drove the rest of the way to the SDPD station where he and another officer pulled Aleah from the car, laid her out on the ground, fingerprinted her and put her back in the patrol car. She was unresponsive the entire time.

“Her skirt came all the way up around her waist,” her mother said, exasperated. “You could see her entire backside.”

According to Jenkins, the video was edited at this point, and the next scene is of an officer bringing water to her unconscious daughter who was sweating profusely. It was at this point, more than two hours after the traffic stop, that reality set in. Aleah was again removed from the patrol car, laid on the ground for a second time and given CPR for the first time.

That is what Aleah Jenkins’ mother had to watch: Her daughter, dying before her eyes in the back of a police car while the arresting officer chose to do nothing.

Until Keiala Jenkins and a small group of protestors conducted a sit-in at the police station last Thursday morning, the Medical Examiner’s report had been sealed, and the SDPD maintained that Aleah died of a drug overdose. But in a surprise move Thursday afternoon (coincidence or nah?), the DA’s office invited Aleah’s mother to view the examiner’s report the next morning and unsealed it shortly thereafter.

The cause of death: hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy or lack of blood and oxygen to the brain.

The manner of death: accident.

But how is it an accident to not provide emergency services to someone who needs them? Aleah did have methamphetamine in her system, but that isn’t what killed her, nor—just like Earl McNeil—did she deserve to die because of it. (I reached out to the SDPD for comment but did not receive a response.) What killed her was inaction on the part of Officer Durbin who had a duty to provide appropriate medical treatment to the person in his care.

According to Section 6.12 of the San Diego Police Department Policy Manual, “Officers at the scene of a medical emergency shall administer first aid to the extent of their abilities until the Fire-Rescue Department personnel or paramedics arrive and assume medical control,” and, “Officers transporting persons in need of emergency medical treatment shall take them to the nearest primary emergency facility.”

This conveniently vague language (who makes the determination as to what constitutes a medical emergency?) leaves a lot of room for the SDPD to weasel its way out of culpability. And this isn’t unique to the SDPD; this is universal. As if to underscore the point, on the same day as the sit-in, a federal judge dismissed two lawsuits against the El Cajon Police Department and Officer Richard Gonsalves in the killing of Alfred Olongo. That’s just one more travesty putting San Diego on the police-killing-Black-people map.

However imprecise the guidelines, it isn’t an accident to not fulfill your sworn duty. That is called negligence and Officer Durbin should be held accountable for his.

Keiala Jenkins has lost a daughter and three children lost their mother because a police officer who swore to protect and serve did neither. The SDPD bears responsibility and should release the unedited body cam footage to the public. What’s more, every law enforcement agency in the county should be held accountable for the actions—or inactions—of its officers.

Rest in Power, Aleah. You didn’t deserve what happened to you. You didn’t deserve to die.