This year has been the valedictorian of mental bludgeonings.

There’s the misery inflicted by 45 and the nihilistic GOP. There are the racists and rapists and pedophiles (sometimes all rolled into one) who have filled me with an unspeakable rage and a wish to never again set eyes on another man. There’s the depression that has incapacitated me for all of the spring and part of the summer, as well as a whole host of other personal hurdles and pitfalls that have left me utterly exhausted.

As if all of this weren’t enough to make 2017 the worst year ever, my life officially became a country song with one veterinarian appointment.

Our family dog is dying.

As I type this, she’s on her bed sleeping. I don’t know if she’ll be here by the time this column comes out. My gut says no. But we are a family of four up in here, and the three of us humans are in the seesaw decision-making agony that pet owners know all too well. Knowing when to let go is so hard. Letting go is even harder.

In the beginning, Ella was my dog. Though my husband came to our relationship with a two-year-old black lab named Asha, I’d never had my own dog. Asha got bone cancer in the third year of our marriage and when the time came, a vet came to our home and put her down in her favorite corner where she could see out the window. Sam kissed her head, whispered in her ear and held her in his arms as she died. I had never seen a man love a dog the way he loved her, and it is part of why I fell in love with him.

We hadn’t planned on getting another dog for a while, but a colleague of Sam’s knew we’d lost Asha and several months later gave us a puppy from a litter he’d bred. I picked Ella out before she’d even opened her eyes.

Three times a week for three months, Sam and I would stop on our way home from work to visit our girl. When Ella finally came home with us, Sam and I made a decision that she would never be in our bed (lo, the shedding of a Lab). We put Ella’s kennel in the living room and I learned that first night how incessant and unsettling a puppy’s cries could be.

The second night, her crying stopped when we moved the kennel to our bedroom. Then one night, I took her outside to pee in the middle of the night and carried her back to our bed in the palms of my hands. It was done. She slept across my neck that night and many nights after. Once she got too big, she would lie between Sam and me in her trademark position: on her back, her legs spread wide, her belly to the sky. Perfect for all the rubbing she so relished.

Every day, I took Ella to work with me where she would sleep at my feet. We’d take short walks on leash, and I’d let her off to jump and and tumble and roll in the grass just outside my office. She was a showstopper, a conversation starter, a happiness bringer. And oh, the joys of puppy breath.

Six months after Ella was born, we brought home a baby human. Ella was... perplexed; it took a little time for her (and us) to grasp that this thing wasn’t going away. Exhausted and frazzled in those beginning months, I didn’t have the same attention span. I was pulled in other directions and Sam became the alpha. Still, our bond had been formed.

Then Ruby began to build hers. As she learned to crawl, she and Ella became the very best of friends, their relationship the stuff of storybooks.

Ella was eternally patient with baby Ruby who pulled and grabbed and pinched. When Ruby was in her high chair, Ella used to nibble food out of Ruby’s dangling hands, leaving our little one wholly confused when she’d lift a fist of Cheerios to her mouth, only to find the food had mysteriously disappeared.

At the dog park when Ruby was learning to walk, she’d frequently tumble to the ground as Ella trotted by wanting to play. As Ruby got older, they would run together in the waves at dog beach, never leaving each other’s side. On lazy Sunday afternoons, they would lie together on our back patio. Ella would lay under a beach towel Ruby had placed over her, our child on her back, hands behind her head, eyes to the sky for cloud busting.

Eventually Ruby would take the leash, learn the commands (heel, sit, drop it), and saunter with her dog to a local park or around the block. As an introvert who sometimes can’t express herself to me or her dad or the world around her, Ruby seeks solace in Ella, making a beeline for her dog the moment she comes home from school. Like her dad, she kisses Ella’s head, whispers in her ears and holds her tight in her arms.

Long ago, Ruby became the regular bearer of food and dog treats, and as such, became the alpha. Recently, she took it upon herself to crush her best friend’s treats into a powder and to soften Ella’s already soft food, feeding it to her with a spoon. Like I did with my husband when I met him, I love watching my daughter love our dog. It’s been something. Life is something.

As the clock runs down on this terrible year, we will let go and Sam and I will help our child through her first heartbreak. Together, soon, we will kiss Ella for the last time, and whisper in her ear that we love her, it’s been exceptionally awesome—and that it’s OK for her to go.