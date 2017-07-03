Learning not to be cold

“Your children are not your children.

They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself.

They come through you but not from you,

And though they are with you yet they belong not to you.

You may give them your love but not your thoughts,

For they have their own thoughts.

You may house their bodies but not their souls,

For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow,

which you cannot visit, not even in your dreams.

You may strive to be like them,

but seek not to make them like you.

For life goes not backward nor tarries with yesterday.”

—Kahlil Gibran

It’s four o’clock in the morning and I’m laying in the wind tunnel that is my daughter’s room, my hair whipping around my face and my fingers stiff with cold. I’m reminded of the ‘80s commercial for Maxell High Fidelity cassette tapes, a sound so powerful that it blows back the mullet—and a tie and lamp shade and glass of wine on a side table—of a man seated in a black leather chair. I am that guy right now, only where he’s cool, I’m stone cold. Literally.

Ruby, the ladychild who is mine and yet utterly her own, sleeps with a fan set on high blasting directly at her bed. She likes it frosty in there, my kid, and dare I say the white noise is not nothing to a child with fears.

Each night as part of her bedtime ritual, Ruby drags the fan from her closet, swivels it back-and-forth until it’s positioned precisely where she wants it, and then turns it to 11. She then ties her sleeping cap at the nape of her beautiful neck and burrows her entire self under all the bedding so she can’t feel so much as a whisper of her manufactured arctic tundra.

Which raises the question: What’s the point? Seems like she could just set the fan on low and sleep with a sheet like her dad and I do. But what do I know?

Not much, it turns out (my pre-teen reminds me of this in nearly every conversation these days, sometimes tossing in an eye roll that I thought was the cutest thing when she first did it around age three). I do know that I’m over here on the less-windy side of Bed Island, just outside the direct path of the gale forces, and nevertheless am getting all kinds of windburn because over the course of the last few weeks, Ruby has called out for me in the night. The kid, who was a baby just a few minutes ago but is now on her 13th trip around the sun, still needs her mama. And despite being a know-nothing, I go to her.

Immediately. I go because a.) her childhood is waning; b.) this is basically the only way I am allowed to get physically close to her; c.) I love and adore her, and; d.) I’m trying my super hardest to be a good mom—the best mom—even though I often fall short and simply don’t know what the hell I’m doing.

I really don’t know what I’m doing. If it weren’t for Frances Jensen’s life-altering book The Teenage Brain, the wheels would be coming off. As hard as it seemed at the time, the toddler and grade-school years were so much easier.

Back in the wind tunnel, I warm my legs with my child’s as she’s twisted them around mine, her body that of an adult now. I’m reflecting on the prior 12 years that have delivered me to this daunting moment of what it means to be parenting an almost-teen and then teen, the two nearly indistinguishable for now.

I recall with no small amount of sentiment the Snack Traps and trips to the zoo and picnics in the park. I can touchback easily to blowing raspberries on my baby’s stomach, her unrestrained happiness at the sight of bubbles, her glee of playing “This Little Piggy” over and over again.

There were the skinned knees I could bandage and kiss better, and the sweet yet inconsolable anguish at that first lost balloon floating toward the clouds.

It’s sort of how I feel now: My child is that balloon, floating away from my reach, soaring against the blue and into her own atmosphere. Not to be lost forever, but certainly moving solidly into her own orbit.

Maybe I’m just trippin’. Being overly sentimental. Because the truth isn’t a Pottery Barn catalog. I was also exhausted—and not infrequently exasperated—during those early years. All of my back problems began when Ruby was a baby, lifting her in and out of the car for years, and wearing that stupid Baby Bjorn. Are those even still a thing? The many sleepless nights—chronicled here to some degree of hilarity—about broke my spirit, and the school battles have nearly put me in a straitjacket.

In my darker, least proud moments, I’ve lost my temper and succumbed to yelling at the child with few-to-no defenses. Despite my best efforts and intentions, I at times fell into patterns I learned from my mother, and she from hers, and she from hers, and so on, and so on.

I constantly work on being better, on doing better, on fortifying myself for what is coming. The blast of cold air on my face is keeping me awake. I feel like I’m in training and learning how to be cool under pressure.