Manifesting our destiny

Anyone else down with manifesting a new reality for 2018?

According to “How to Manifest Your Reality” published at themindunleashed.com, our thoughts are powerful enough to create the world around us. I know this crystal-huggy info isn’t new and that thoughts are powerful, but powerful enough to change reality?

Historically, I’ve been so cynical as to roll my eyes at that notion and slump along beneath the little rain cloud above my head, unaware (or not) of how my low-level thoughts negatively impact my life. Meanwhile, vision-boarders and Pinterest-quote gatherers leap and twirl through their lives holding a ribbon stick in one hand and shooting rainbows from the other. Maybe they aren’t constantly refreshing their Twitter feeds for the latest Seth Abramson thread or reading Washington Post articles about septuagenarians working full time at minimum wage jobs because McDonnell Douglas dicked them out of their retirement.

Had I made a 2017 vision board, it would look like the video for “Hold Up” from Beyonce’s Lemonade: It would be beating the living shit out of everything in its path with a baseball bat, its décolletage spilling out of a Roberto Cavalli ruffle plisse gown.

I want this year to be different. I’ve had enough of waking up everyday to a headache induced by teeth grinding; of having “motherfucker” and “Trump” be the first words that pop into my head. I am going to embrace the power of positive thinking and change the future. What follows is my vision board in writing for what I want 2018 to look like one year from now. And yes, I admit it’s ambitious. But like I said: Positive thoughts.

San Diegans are going to get off our couches, make calls, knock doors and get to the polls in June in unprecedented numbers because we are going to elect a new District Attorney. Genevieve Jones-Wright will upend the nepotistic monarchy established by Bonnie Dumanis and usher in an era of reason at the DA’s office.

Those same folks are going to continue to make life difficult for Darrell Issa, as weekly protests continue at his Vista office. Indivisible has hundreds of boots on the ground there every Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., and those boots will march right into the polling place come November and be part of the blue wave that takes Issa down.

In fact, there is a blue tsunami coming, one that will wipe out Republicans holding local offices around the country, as well as Republican leads in both houses of congress. The GOP will be devastated, their house wrecked beyond recognition; they’ll be without electricity long after Puerto Rico is back on the grid. Fuck all y’all, right wingers. Maybe we can find some paper towels to throw at you. The BT is going to be so damned blue that any Democrats who dare to fall for the coming faux bipartisanship will be pulled under and deservedly drowned. We. Will. Not. Forget. Americans don’t need any more invertebrates on the left. We need strong leftists on the left. Joe Manchin? Boy, bye. And, too, some good ‘uns have got to go. Dianne Feinstein, we are grateful. Now please take a deep bow and exit stage right.

The MonsterPOTUS will make his exit à la Little Finger, metaphorically speaking. Mueller as Arya Stark will expertly pull Needle across Trump’s neck and he’ll barely see it coming because he’s a narcissist and a sociopath. Despite all the signs, he will be caught off guard when the moment arrives. And we, the people, will bear witness and toast and cheer with the schadenfreude to end all schadenfreudes. Watch for a baby boom nine months later.

Going down with the ship will be Prissy Pence, Javanka, the embodiment of alternative facts Kellyanne Conway, Nitwit Betsy DeVos, Nazi Stephen Miller, Jeffrey Beauregard “Definitely Attended Lynchings In My Lifetime” Sessions and every last one of the butt-licking hangers on. Off to prison they will go. Who knows? Some may even save us taxpayers money by offing themselves.

We’re going to need to manifest some dollars up in here, seeing as how the GOP just stole trillions from the commoners. Where could we possibly get the greenbacks…? Oh, yes! I know. Churches. Any religious organization that shelters pedophiles or preaches voting recommendations from the pulpit or otherwise meanders into politics will be taxed. California legislators will work to close the loophole in Prop 13 that allows corporations (like Disneyland) to pay decades-old tax rates. This money, plus dollars from the legalized weed industry will be used to finance single payer healthcare, job training for those recently-released-from-prison (including folks formerly incarcerated on marijuana charges), investment in underserved communities and the public school system.

Across the nation, poor-performing (i.e., most) charter schools will be shuttered, and those that are doing well will be officially designated as the private schools that they are and will be kicked off the public funding teat.

Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security—or what is left of them after Paul Ryan’s swan song—will be revisited, protected and bolstered by the influx of new legislators who listen to citizens and reject the tyranny of those who wish to drown government in the bathtub. And when Orrin Hatch is defeated in the fall, the fight to re-protect Bears Ears and The Grand Staircase will start again.

We, the people, have to make this happen, or die trying.