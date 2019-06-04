Middle school is the middle of nowhere

When we get to be “middle-aged,” life just swoops on by. One minute it’s Christmas and the next minute it’s Christmas again. Of course there’s some blurry stuff in between like the month-long season running from mid-May through mid-June where my social media stacks up with images of young people posed, often in the evening sunlight, holding balloons and flowers, and with their necks draped in leis and ribbons. I watch the steady flow of young adults graduating from college, pseudo-adults graduating from high school and foal-like aspiring-adults promoting from the eighth grade. And dang it if this latter group isn’t just stuck in the purgatory of childhood/adulthood (chidulthood?). Poor gangly things wanna be grown so bad and yet... you really can’t put makeup on that piglet.

I do love seeing how my friends’ kids have successfully navigated the gauntlet of high school. I get the emotional shivers watching those I’ve known for the longest time launch into their lives with degrees from community colleges, four-year colleges and Ph.D. programs (shout out to you, Dr. Puritty!).

But getting churned through and spit out of middle school in one piece is a vastly underrated accomplishment. It’s a victory on par with climbing Mt. Everest for kids to survive the treacherous, hierarchical, competitive, thin-aired, elbow-jabbing, cutthroat, seething-with-meanness knife’s edge that is middle school.

As of right now, most students across the San Diego Unified School District have just four days left in this school year and that is about 180 days too many when it comes to the seventh and eighth grade set.

As my daughter drags herself gasping and tattered from the tempestuous ocean of middle school and onto the beach of high school, I need to say this: For fuck’s sake, let it be over already.

Middle school is the relentless zombies from The Walking Dead and it’s time to drive a stake through its head and watch the blood and entrails spill out across summer.

Speaking of zombies, there are three things Herr Donald could do that I would agree with: 1.) resign; 2.) kill himself; or 3.) abolish middle school, resign and then kill himself.

I’ve long said that middle school-aged kids should be exempt from attending school. They have no business sitting in classrooms torturing teachers with their ennui. They aren’t learning anything there. Trust me. They’re surviving, getting by, slogging through. Many are just trying to stay awake, or biding their time until they get to use their phones again. Some lie in wait for any moment to humiliate other kids or get away with being slick. Some are making the really dangerous choices that can change the trajectory of their lives, though they don’t know it because they’re teens and they know everything except for the fact that they are brain damaged.

Middle schoolers are like crazy, nasty-ass honey badgers and they will cut you. They hate everything and are amazed by nothing. Long gone are the days when they held your hand or giggled until they choked on their own spit or snuggled up to a storybook adventure. Blown bubbles no longer make their eyes wide but instead cause them to roll back in their heads because duh, whatever, bubbles are trash.

I think sixth grade should remain part of elementary school and seventh and eighth grades should be eliminated as formal education. Instead, this developmental stage would be undertaken as one extended gap year. During this extended time, these in-betweeners can lie around in their own pubescent beef-stick stink.

They should learn, of course: They should head outdoors, go to parks (skate parks included) and beaches; they should hike trails and visit museums. They should go to the mall and to the movies with friends; they should read books on their own. They should play an instrument, change the oil in a car, balance a checkbook, cook a few meals, do their own laundry. They should do some community service, too, and perhaps smile at their parents once every three or four months.

In between all that (there’s free time aplenty when they’re not stuck in the prison of a lecture about linear equations), middle schoolers should stare at themselves in the mirror for hours, little narcissists that they are. They should laze about, daydream and sleep. A lot. After all, their brains are growing faster than at any other time in human development besides the toddler years.

And in the privacy of their rooms, amidst heaps of dirty clothes and half-full Taki packages and empty Gatorade bottles and upside-down backpacks, they should touch themselves; just masturbate their young lives away. Better to learn how to pleasure themselves than have fumbling sex with other middle school randos. I can see the hate mail now, but let’s be honest here: Are 13-year-olds really thinking about anything else?

Eat, sleep, jerk off. Eat, sleep, jerk off. That is the middle school mantra.

And then, once this two-year period of freedom concludes—after the kids have learned a little bit about themselves and the world without exerting the performative effort required of middle school—they can enter high school, grown in the right ways and better prepared to handle what will be thrown at them. And one day, in the fleeting time between Christmases, they’ll give us all the feelings when they cross that dais, their necks draped in leis and ribbons.