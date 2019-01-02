More goodness in 2019

As 2018 began to wind down within a torrent of bad news that left me feeling emotionally bludgeoned and a little bit sad about humanity, I received a DM from a stranger.

“Hi, Aaryn,” it read. “I saw your post from yesterday. Are you guys still searching for housing options? We have an extra room in our house if they want to stay here for a while. We could help out with some meals... I always imagined that the guest room in our house would serve as more than just a temporary place for friends and family to stay when they’re visiting.”

The DM was an inquiry about N&K, the young homeless couple that came into my life in late October (see my last column), and the “post” was a plea I made on Facebook to anyone who might be in a position to open their doors and hearts to my friends. After being in a relationship with N&K for seven weeks, it was clear to my husband and me that what was needed more than anything for our friends—and, in fact, for the 10,000 homeless neighbors on our streets—is housing. Stable, permanent housing.

Today, N&K are settled in with a couple who decided they had something to give. N&K now have a place where they can shower every day on their own schedule; to leave their belongings knowing they won’t be stolen; store healthy food in the fridge; and come and go as they need. This, along with the support of a small network of people invested in their short- and long-term success. The collective hope is that, with a little time, a safety net and some TLC, N&K will get jobs, and save up enough money to move into a place of their own.

All of this happened because two people decided to step into action. I’ve been tempted to call them angels, but they are actual human beings, and this is a super important distinction because it means what they are doing is possible, attainable, and, really, quite average, in that other mere mortals can replicate it.

In fact, similar acts of kindness and compassion are happening all around us. Other San Diegans just like these two kind-hearted people who have given my friends a place to rest their heads, walk among us not seeking accolades or praise. Good, everyday folks are simply doing what they felt compelled to do because their hearts were broken. They are doing the humanitarian work that many elected officials have no will to do. They are filling the gaps left by the callousness of systems that only function to enrich investors.

I personally know three different families who have taken in asylum-seeking migrants. None of these families live on estates, let alone have an extra guest room. They’ve nevertheless made space in their modest, loving homes for strangers in need; people fleeing circumstances so untenable, so horrific, that they left their homelands on foot. My friends did this knowing that their guests had endured trauma, and that their stay may be for of an undetermined length of time. They did this knowing that there would most certainly be an impact to their regularly scheduled programming. Still, they dove in because that is who they are as human beings.

Other friends of mine—some local, some from Los Angeles—have driven repeatedly to secret locations around our city to volunteer at various organizations, helping to sort through donated clothing and supplies that other volunteers will then help deliver to shelters and orphanages across our border.

Another family I know, a family who donated generously to a fundraiser for N&K, has, right this minute, a houseful of people who’ve arrived from around the country to do volunteer work at and across the border. My friends are housing and feeding them, providing a sort of hostel for humanitarian workers.

The message in all this, of course, is that the power of the people is real. Cruelty and meanness may be the constant background noise of this era, and it can be hypnotic. But don’t be fooled. Be louder. And get active, because we, together, can fix this. We must fix this. And if 2018 taught us anything at all, it taught us who we are.

New Year’s resolutions for 2019 should be less about losing weight and more about giving. It should be less about hours logged at the gym and more about hours logged helping those with less.

Let 2019 be the year of getting involved. Whatever, wherever—just make it happen. Attend one meeting—a PTA meeting, a school board meeting, a city council meeting—about something you care about. Pick your issue: Police brutality, homelessness, immigration, family separation, bail reform, education, healthcare. It doesn’t matter. Just get outside of yourself, pick a lane and move forward in it. Commit to volunteering, to be kind to strangers, to extend a hand, to open a door, to open your heart.

What will come of it can only be good. And we need more goodness all around right now.