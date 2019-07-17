Never again is right now

“And we will not rest! I’ll say it again, we will not rest until all of the people who are employed by ICE and border patrol and who daily commit brutality and violations of human rights are accountable.”

—Birdie Gutierrez of Bridge of Love Across the Border, speaking to the crowd at the Close the Concentration Camps march and vigil on July 12, 2019

The crowd parted so the Kumeyaay Bird singers and dancers could cut across Larsen Field and position themselves to lead the march. Any families with children followed them, per the instructions of the emcee. Most of those children—age baby to teen—were wrapped in silver mylar blankets. Several people were playing a traditional Mexican song on ukuleles.

It was the golden hour and the scene was magnificent as the sun began to set on the roughly 2,000 protestors who gathered in San Ysidro last Friday night. We were there in opposition to the Trump regime’s concentration camps. We marched east along Camino De La Plaza, past the Las Americas Premium Outlet and over a bridge to the pedestrian crossing at the international border. Along the route, people came out to their balconies to watch. Traffic was stopped and many people honked their horns, gave thumbs’ up and filmed out their windows. We were there because of the horridness that’s taking place in our names and under our noses.

Everything was beautiful in the glowing pink haze of the end-of-day summer light, and this march was the most profound experience I’ve ever had in my 20 years of taking to the streets. There was so much pain and passion and grief and struggle and solidarity and ancestors there. I could feel it in my bones.

When a little boy, no more than three years of age, toddled past me in his silver foil blanket wrapped around his shoulders like a cape, I literally stopped breathing. His mother was a few steps behind him but I could, in that instant, picture him not with her and not in this park. Instead, I could see him crammed into a detention center with hundreds of other children starved of the things every child on the planet deserves: Parents, nutritious food, clean water, warmth, safety, touch, love.

I could imagine this vulnerable little guy being denied a shower, a toothbrush, a mattress; I could imagine him living day after day in his own filth; I could imagine him feeling sick and feverish with nobody to comfort him; I could imagine him trying to sleep on a too-crowded concrete floor beneath fluorescent lights that are never shut off. I could imagine him being the victim of predators dressed in CBP uniforms.

I woke up the next morning and, still feeling deeply unsettled from the moving experience from the night before, I pulled out a T-shirt that says “ANTI-TRUMP AF” on the front. I grabbed a Sharpie and modified the back so people behind me during my dog walk around Lake Murray would have to think about it for as long as it took them to read. The bare minimum.

“THERE ARE BABIES IN CAGES IN SAN DIEGO RIGHT THIS MINUTE!!!” I wrote.

I slipped the shirt on and headed out the door, thinking a lot about the children in the silver blankets. I just couldn’t let them go. I walked my six miles around the lake thinking of the mothers and fathers who have lost their babies to this regime; of the children and parents who have lost their lives to it; of the families and futures destroyed. I was thinking of the Kumeyaay dancers and of the land I live on that is their stolen land; of the children that had been stolen from them; of the genocide perpetrated against them.

I was thinking of the earthy scent of their sage sticks that filled the air as we lit our candles, a smell that swirled like magic and surrounded a holocaust survivor, 82-year-old Phil Pressel, who spoke to the crowd from the pedestrian bridge.

He’s still traumatized, he said of his time in a concentration camp when he was seven. These children will be traumatized forever, too, he said.

I was deep in thought when my dog pulled against the leash in an effort to greet a dog that was approaching with his owner, a white man close to 60. As I passed the man, he spoke to me without any emotion.

“I wonder if the vulgarity is really necessary,” he said.

I turned and followed him long enough to find out what vulgarity he was talking about. Was it the “AF” on my shirt? Or was it the vulgarity of our government jailing, neglecting, starving, abusing and torturing children? He’s lucky he wasn’t walking behind me or he’d have really been triggered.

“Your moral compass is broken,” I shouted to his back. He just kept walking and pretended he didn’t hear anything.

For all the people like this man who can’t handle a little contemporary initialism, but who are fine to go about life as if our government isn’t building new concentration camps for the imprisonment and torture of Black and Brown migrants, I am going to keep shouting in every way possible. I’m wearing the words on my body. I’m speaking them with my mouth. I’m pulling the goddamned fire alarm. I encourage everyone to join me or be complicit. Never again is right now.