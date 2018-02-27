No closets to hide in

× Expand Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr Dana Loesch

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

—Fred Rogers

I’d only driven one mile from my daughter’s school when the phone rang. It had only been eight days since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. And even as I was feeling so deeply inspired by the actions of the student survivors, the 14 dead children (and three dead adults) had been haunting my morning drop off since news of the violence broke on Valentine’s Day.

“Follow your inner North Star,” I said, beginning my daily mantra to my daughter Ruby as she was getting out of the car. “Be the best you can be today,” I said as she hoisted her backpack. “I love y—” I said as she closed the car door on my desperation.

I watched her walk away and thought of the 14 sets of parents who—as the newest members of a most morbid and exclusive club—will never again have a door slammed against those words.

The phone rang.

“Good morning, families,” said the school principal in the pre-recorded call the district sometimes sends out. His calm, positive, compassionate demeanor was a stake in the heart of every blockhead politician who would dare suggest that teachers carry guns.

And, too, it was the antidote to what was coming out of my car radio moments before: an angry speech by NRA evangelist and spokeswoman Dana Loesch at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) meeting.

Gone were the composure and barely-concealed resentment she’d wrapped up in a dainty black bow for the previous night’s Town Hall gathering. In place of her faux refinement was a seething beast, growling and clawing and storming its way through a litany of reasons for yet one more school slaughter.

These reasons, of course, excluded mention of inadequate waiting periods or more stringent background checks or large-capacity magazines or easy-to-access semi-automatic weapons of war.

Loesch also didn’t mention what the bullets did to the bodies of Nicholas, Aaron, Jaime, Alyssa, Scott, Meadow, Christopher, Luke, Carmen, Gina, Alex, Peter, Alaina, Martin, Helena, Joaquin and Cara.

“It has come to our attention that a false threat was issued via the media for our school,” said the principal. “At this time, the San Diego Unified School District Police Department does not have any record of a threat being made toward our school. As a precautionary measure, however, staff and students have been reminded to remain vigilant to ensure a safe learning environment for all.”

I listened to the message twice, and then turned off my radio to drive the rest of the way home in silence.

This is education in 2018 America, as it was education in 2012 America (Sandy Hook), as it was education in 1999 America (Columbine), and before and between and since and until the end of time.

Unless.

“We don’t have any closets in our classrooms to hide in,” my daughter said to me the night of the shooting as she tried to process the stories from Douglas High children. And what could I possibly say to that?

Promises are meaningless. So I told her that her teachers and principal are doing everything they can to keep her safe. The same goes for many grown-ups. But most importantly, I told her she need only to look at all the kids going into the street to be assured that change will come.

Those kids who lived through this most recent shooting and have decided to speak out are her peers and they are leading the way. By taking their grief and anger to the public and by using social media and utilizing the kind of bravery borne of youth. And by not being shamed into silence (despite overt and ugly attempts), these kids are going directly into battle with the most powerful of entities.

I showed Ruby how, in between attending funerals, these kids got on buses and went to visit their governor and their legislators. I showed her videos of the kids chanting, “Vote them out!” in the halls of their capital. I showed her videos of kids all around the country walking out of their classrooms, marching in solidarity and holding a lie-in at the White House.

And for the first time in a really long time, I felt truly hopeful about the future. This is Ruby’s generation. Kids have long been the leaders of movements, from the lunch counter sit-ins that moved the Civil Rights Movement along, to the one-day public school boycott in Chicago that helped end segregation and create more resource equality. The new activists we are seeing and cheering would do well to study history to help them build and understand that nothing comes quickly. And even with change, this battle will be an endurance test.

I take heart, as the Loeschs and the LaPierres of our country try to swat these kids aside. They may be David to the NRA’s Goliath, but the thing about kids is this: They grow up. Childhood is the longest shortest time and the kids who are fighting so hard despite hurting so much will be voters very soon—some even by November. And make no mistake: This horrible incident and our collective reaction to it will, undoubtedly, create a wave of future policymakers who are not down with the status quo.