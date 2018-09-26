On behalf of women everywhere…

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

Fuck. This. Shit.

Fuck all this motherfucking bullshit.

Maude help me, where to start with the fire hose of rage?

How about here:

Fuck you, Brett Kavanaugh, you entitled prep-school liar. We know you tried to rape Professor Christine Blasey Ford because she said so and because we believe her and because you’re not fucking credible, Biff. And because even at 51, you still look like every beneath-the-bleachers high school predator we conjure in the recurring nightmare of what you did to us.

Fuck you and your blackmail, Chuck Grassley. You’re an abuser, too. Gonna show the little lady who’s boss, huh, limp dick? “It’s Monday or never.” Right-o, you fucking hypocritical schoolyard bully. I hope your prostate keeps you up at night and leg cramps slow your roll to the toilet.

Fuck you Mitch McConnell with your perma-frown and internal rot so consuming it’s sucking your face in through that putrid hole you call a mouth. You’re a fucking ghoul. Same goes for you, John Kennedy, you mealy-mouthed pretender. Take your soft-spoken grampa demeanor and shove it up your ass. Stick your draconian wet dreams up there, too, while you’re at it.

And a gargantuan fuck you to you Jeff Flake. You’re the worst fucking kind of man because you think you’re enlightened and independent, but you’re just another weakling among weaklings. The only difference is that you don’t have a clue what you stand for. You want to be a hero sooo bad that you flirt with doing the right thing. Newsflash, fuckface: You can’t be a hero if you don’t have courage. Go fuck yourself and your finger-in-the-air performative patriotism.

Fuck you Orrin Hatch. Fuck your dismissal of Professor Ford as “mixed-up” and “mistaken.” Twenty-seven years after Anita Hill and you haven’t evolved at all, not a millimeter. BTW: Ask your daughters and granddaughters how it feels to be sexually assaulted. You’ve been so prolific in procreating and since one in four girls is assaulted in her lifetime, statistically speaking, it’s happened to at least one of them.

I’d like to send a very special fuck you to Joe Biden. No, I didn’t stutter. Unlike MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell who seems to think the bad behavior during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings only came from the right, we saw what you did to Anita Hill 27 years ago, Joe, and it is not fucking OK with us. Like all the rest, your misogyny was showing. You should be fucking ashamed of yourself. I’m gonna go ahead and put this right here, Joe: Don’t think for a fucking second about a presidential run. Time’s up, my fucking friend.

Of course, middle fingers up to the self-proclaimed pussy grabber himself. He better watch out or someone might go all Lorena Bobbitt on his Mario Kart mushroom dick.

Fuck the whole lot of you good ol’ boys who want nothing more than to don your white hoods and send us all hurtling to a new old era inside your congressional Way Back Time Machine. That you think you deserve to decide what our daughters and granddaughters will do with their bodies is a fallacy. You’re delusional. Fuck you and fuck no. This will not be Gilead, sirs.

Fuck every single last rape apologist, the scourge of the earth that you are.

And fuck those of you town criers with your “he was just a kid”-isms, because so, too, were we!

Fuck off all who would dismiss any verbal or physical violence with a “boys will be boys” or a “that means he likes you” statement of complicity. And a double-triple with a cherry-on-top fuck you to everyone who takes the “we don’t want to jeopardize his bright future” stance.

We are the ones with the bright futures, you motherfuckers. We are so bright, you will go blind if you dare look at us; if your giant circle jerk doesn’t blind you first.

Fuck you to all the victim blamers and the she-shouldn’t-have-been-wearing-that-ers and the she-was-asking-for-it-ers. Fuck you to any who want to point to our sexual lives. That’s none of your fucking business unless your business is to take us seriously and protect us at every turn.

Fuck you to every insecure psychopath who can’t handle your own failings and shortcomings and who choose, instead, to slash to pieces women who are golfing or jogging or working or studying or sleeping. Fuck each one of you pathetic, lowly incels who stalk us from the shadows and even in the sunlight. We know you’re there. We fucking see you in the grocery store or in the library or the gas station or the bar because you won’t fucking leave us alone. We feel our stomachs unsettle when you brush by us daily. Many of us have been taught to ignore that feeling that ends up being correct every fucking time. Many of us have been taught to be polite, to smile and to not make a scene at the wedding, the birthday party, the reunion…

But fuck that. Fuck your loneliness, your emptiness, your wants, your needs.

Fuck all you dudes and all you bros and all you dudebros with your whoo-ahhs! and your fuck-yeahs. Fuck all y’all line-butters and corner-cutters and cheaters and liars and deep-thought pontificators. Fuck every last one of you from the highest positions of power to the lowliest muck under a viaduct. We have fucking had enough.