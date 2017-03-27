Reggie and The System, Part I

× Expand Image via Shutterstock Police with The Offender Law-2

When I met Reggie Harmon for the first time, it was over the phone and through a pane of glass at the George F. Bailey Detention Center in Otay Mesa. The district attorney’s office chose to bring a felony charge against 32-year-old Reggie, a black man with a documented history of bipolar disorder, for verbally threatening a clerk at a 99 Cent store last year. The DA gained a quick conviction this past January by a jury of Reggie’s so-called peers (11 white jurors, one black) and, as a result, Reggie is facing 13 years in prison. Seriously. He remains at Bailey today awaiting sentencing.

I had never been to any prison before that warm Monday afternoon a few weeks ago and though my anxiety was under control for the first time in four months—thanks to having seen my psychiatrist in the preceding week and having my medication adjusted—I admit to a swell of big feelings as I drove south on state route 125.

Listening to “Mad” by Solange and following GPS voice commands that I have yet to figure out how to silence, I took the split toward the toll road and quickly found myself alone out there, cruising along a wide, pristine highway that crested, then veered, then declined to reveal a breathtaking scene.

Ahead of me were rolling hills of the brightest green I’ve witnessed in San Diego in I-don’t-know-how-many years. It was the green that comes after a winter of big rain storms, of pre-drought golf courses. Clumps of dark green bushes speckled the landscape rolled directly into the the sky which, wouldn’t you know it, offered not a single cloud marring the perfection. It was the blue of sno-cones and Louie-Bloo Raspberry Otter Pops. Of possibility and freedom.

The scene was straight out of a child’s board book, and if that wasn’t enough, as I contemplated the dissonance of what I was seeing and where I was headed, a hawk soared, wings spread, past my view. Clichés abound.

I thought of Reggie then as I imagined him to be, and wondered how often—and then whether—he gets to see the sky. I wondered if he had a window in his cell. I wondered how lack of light and nature might affect his mental health.

I arrived at Bailey planning to meet my friend, Bob, who had gone through the first-timer’s experience one week earlier and was going to hold my hand; I was grateful for that. I decided to skip the up-front parking spots in favor of one less obvious. I didn’t want to be the entitled white person rolling in to take up space front and center like we so often do, like another visitor that day who got out of his classic Toyota Landcruiser and set his stack of papers on the hood of the car parked next to him in which two Hispanic women were waiting to go in for visiting hours. I didn’t want to be that guy.

I wanted to disappear or, barring that, at least look like maybe I’d done this before. It was pretty obvious, though, that I hadn’t done this before as I found myself among a string of other visitors—including two children, one teenager—who obviously had.

When it was time to go in, the small group of visitors that had gathered in the waiting area walked through a metal detector first, and then a turnstile where a sheriff’s deputy double checked our IDs and directed us to follow a specific colored line painted on the floor, each leading like breadcrumbs to a different housing unit. Soon, it was just Bob and me on the yellow line, walking in silence up a staircase, down a hallway, through a number of turns until the yellow line ended at a metal door.

During this journey inward, the hallways seemed to expand out in front of me and contract again. I imagined walking toward that door, going through it and never being able to come back out. I became tense. I began sweating. I felt sick to my stomach.

I took a breath, swallowed my nausea and Bob opened the door to a space we’ve all seen in movies: There in the joyless room in a joyless place was a glassed-in room divided into ten partitions with a countertop and relic telephone on either side. Each partition had a pair of stainless steel stools bolted to the concrete floor. Bob took his seat at our assigned partition and I sat at the partition next to him. We waited together.

Within minutes, Reggie was sitting before us in his dark blues dialing a code into his phone. Bob spoke first then handed me the receiver, and I immediately forgot all of the questions I wanted to ask. What do you say to someone you’ve never met as you meet them in prison, viewing his humanity through a glass wall?

So I just said hello. I just said, I’m so sorry for what’s happened to you. Or something like that. He thanked me for coming, for caring, for getting involved in his case. I put my hand on the glass and he put his up to mine. And then we started to talk, one person to another. And as he talked graciously, openly—about his son and his daughter and his mom, music he likes, what he’s reading—I thought about Brock Turner, the Stanford swimmer who was caught in the act of raping an unconscious woman who served three months in jail. I thought of Ethan Couch, the Texas teenager who killed four people and seriously injured several others in a drunken driving incident in 2013. He got 10 years probation due to “affluenza.”

Then I asked Reggie, “Do you have a window in your cell?”

He shook his head, “No.”

To Be Continued...