Same as it ever was

“I had to keep breathing. Episode #1 nearly broke my heart, however I’ll keep watching. This is essential viewing for EVERY American! As essential to your understanding of America as was, ROOTS!”

—LeVar Burton on When They See Us, via Twitter

I’ll never forget sitting with my mother on her bed, staring beyond the brass footboard at our giant box of a television, my eyes locked on the screen as Kunta Kinte (played by LeVar Burton) was brutally whipped by another slave. The year was 1977 and over the course of eight nights, I curled up next to my mother in her room to watch Roots. I was 6 years old and even if I didn’t have the words to express the experience of bearing witness to the ugliness of slavery and racism, I felt every bit of that program deep down in my soul.

Based on the Alex Haley novel, Roots an epic saga of a man, stolen from The Gambia and sold into slavery in colonized America, and of seven generations of his descendants. Believe me when I say there was zero discussion in my house about whether the miniseries was appropriate for children. Whether this was due to the seatbelts-what-are-those?, loosey-goosey vibe of the ’70s, or it was more of a conscious choice by an enlightened parent, the end result was the same: I learned early that America enslaved and brutalized Black people. It is not hyperbolic for me to say that Roots, and my early knowledge of our original sin, imprinted something indelible in my heart, and the experience of watching Roots is foundational to who I am today.

I’ve been thinking a lot about this formative experience since watching Ava DuVernay’s four-part Netflix series, When They See Us, which began streaming on May 31 and is currently the most-watched series on the platform. It is, in my mind, a masterpiece, analogous to Roots in its importance, urgency and relevance.

For those who don’t know, When They See Us is a docudrama about five Black and Brown boys—Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise—falsely accused, convicted and imprisoned for raping a white woman in Central Park in 1989. Another person eventually confessed to the crime and DNA confirmed his guilt, and the innocent men were exonerated.

But while the show is centered around the Exonerated Five (who were little more than babies at the time), it is also a searing indictment of institutions—law enforcement, the media, the criminal (in)justice system, the prison system—and highlights how systemic racism operates just as it was designed to. No systems are broken here.

DuVernay does a magnificent job showing how the white power structure depicted in Roots and endemic to how our society has evolved (and also hasn’t) to perpetuate the violence and oppression of Black and Brown people today. The events in When They See Us may have taken place in America circa 1989, but the same thing is happening every single day in 2019 America, and just as it did in 1889 America. Same as it ever was.

When They See Us is as pertinent to right now as is Roots. And like Roots, When They See Us is an emotional wrecking ball. It is so devastating, I had to break my binge into two sessions. My heart was broken by the first episode as I saw so many children I know in those boys, and it continued to shatter as their childhoods came to an abrupt end in a single night. Shocking and despicable are but two words to describe watching as white people conspired to shred these kids to pieces. They did so as the kids’ families collapsed, as hope gave way to despair in the courtroom, as they went to prison and later as they tried to rebuild their lives.

And then came episode four, the crushing pinnacle that made me physically ill and left me prone to audible outbursts and bouts of weeping.

In other words, it is not a night of light family cinema. And yet, this exceptional, painful, game-changing work should be required viewing for all people. Well... for all white people. Including children. Kids today do active-shooter drills in school, play hours of violent video games and, at any time, can pull up videos on their phones of violence against Black people. They can even see a live-streamed massacre. So they can handle a series about the violence of white supremacy and racism.

It seems, though, it’s the grown-ups who can’t handle the truth. Since watching the series, many white people I’ve spoken to about it have crinkled their foreheads and put hand-to-throat to say, “Oh, no. I can’t. I can’t watch that. It’s too hard.”

This is a total cop out. I can understand why Black people might opt out as they live the reality depicted in this series every day simply by being Black in America. So the very least we can do—and I mean that literally—is to be witnesses to the trauma and to try to understand our complicity in it. To be uncomfortable for a few hours.

“It is bittersweet,” Kevin Richardson told Oprah in her follow up interview with the Exonerated Five. “Cause watchin’ this is painful. But it’s necessary. This needs to be watched.”

When They See Us has continued to resonate for me and I’m percolating on it still as I prepare to watch it for a second time with my daughter. And maybe, at some point soon, we’ll go back and revisit Roots.