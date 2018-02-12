San Diego Unified School District’s revisionist history

× Expand The cartoon that ran in the La Jolla High School's student paper, Hi-Tide

The San Diego Unified School District has a problem.

Several weeks ago, an educator at one of its charter schools, Helix High, called the police on a 17-year-old Black female student because she was carrying pepper spray in her backpack. I wrote about this in my last column, and the details are there.

This week, the racism is coming from north of the Interstate 8, where racist content à la Charlie Hebdo was published in a recent issue of Hi-Tide, the student paper at La Jolla High School.

The openly anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish cartoons were enough of an emergency that Superintendent Cindy Marten co-signed an email to all SDUSD families denouncing—if what she wrote can even be called that—the images published by La Jolla High’s best and brightest.

It’s worthy to note that no similar email was sent to SDUSD families when the Helix High student was physically assaulted. But I could fill an entire volume of columns on that.

Parents with students who attend La Jolla High, or who know anyone who attends, likely already knew about this issue by the time the gently worded and vague district-wide email arrived in inboxes across the city.

“The school newspaper published a cartoon depicting various ethnic groups with their features exaggerated based on ugly racial stereotypes,” wrote Marten, Area Superintendent Mitzi Moreno and principal Chuck Podhorsky, who all signed the email.

“The decision to publish this cartoon was an error in judgment and a breach of all the values we hold dear at La Jolla High School.”

The email goes on to say that the co-signers had “talked to those involved with the publication of this cartoon,” which “does not represent the values of our community.” But never fear, because the district is “well-equipped to continue this conversation in a responsible way.” And then: “That conversation is starting now at La Jolla High School.”

The caricatures don’t represent the values of the community?

The district is well equipped to continue this conversation?

The conversation is starting now?

Forgive me but what kind of messaging is that? I must paraphrase here Dolly Parton’s character from Steel Magnolias: When it comes to racism, SDUSD doesn’t know whether to scratch its watch or wind its butt.

Marten, Moreno and Podhorsky failed—Failed with a capital F—to adequately decry the ugliness and hate coming from the most privileged of students. These fools don’t even begin to have a handle on racism in the classroom. They couldn’t bring themselves to state explicitly what they are going to do to change a culture of bias, blindness and outright racism in the students or the teachers at La Jolla High. Nowhere did they use the words “vile” or “abhorrent” or “unacceptable” or “despicable” in describing the actions or choices of students they have been charged with educating. And they conveniently skipped any description of the offensive cartoons in their crisis management drafted email.

It’s pretty important for context, though. So here it is: One of the cartoons depicts a bearded man in a turban with the words “I’m the bomb” across his shirt. Another is of a Jewish man with an exaggerated nose, a yarmulke and payot or curling sidelocks. His shirt reads, “Who Nose?”

If Cindy Marten can’t bring herself to be honest about these depictions, how are we supposed to believe her when she says she wants “all students who may have been hurt or offended by this incident” to know that “their well-being matters to all of us”?

SDUSD indulges in the pleasing sentiment that this kind of thinking is not indicative of the community. Yet, despite revisionist history—and there is a lot of that—anti-Semitism and racism are in the cultural fabric of La Jolla.

It wasn’t until the mid-to-late 1960s after the foundation of UC San Diego when La Jolla finally began to let Jews purchase homes there. In an insightful yet still relevant 2005 piece in the La Jolla Light, journalist Will Carless wrote about the “virulent culture of housing discrimination” aimed directly at Jews.

Even after legislation banning restrictions was passed, realtors engaged in a Gentleman’s Agreement to keep Jews from moving in. Carless interviewed a realtor at the time that expounded on this.

“I hate to even say it, because I never agreed with it,” she said. “It was against the Jewish people. We were told that if somebody came into our office and he looked like a Jew or had a name like a Jew, and he wanted to look at property, we were to tell him that we didn’t have anything for sale.”

This toxic history is absolutely relevant to this moment and still permeates the community that Marten would have us all believe isn’t represented by Hi-Tide. Furthermore, and thanks in no small part to Chief Babyfingers and his regime, white supremacy and Nazism is on the rise in our country. Now is not the time for weak-kneed leadership in our schools and meaningless references to “conversations starting now.”

No. We need action.

At La Jolla High, the students responsible should have to do community service with organizations that they harmed, and then write papers about what they learned. The teachers and administrators who run the paper must be held to account and be required to engage in ongoing education focused on internal bias.

It is long past time for all administrators and educators across this city to get properly trained and then actively, firmly, unapologetically clap back at any and every instance of racism and anti-Semitism, no matter where or what form it takes.

Without that, SDUSD will continue to have this big problem.