Separate ways

"Binary choice.”

That is the latest buzz phrase of the Trump regime. A deceitful expression referring to the choice between two alternatives leading to different outcomes, “binary choice” is a term common to mathematics, computer science and statistics. Based in logic, it’s diabolical that White House white supremacist Stephen Miller should steal it to frame debate about family separation as something that’s reasonable. While Trump claimed to have ended his zero-tolerance policy back in June (he didn’t), “binary choice” makes this topic palatable around the water cooler. It’s the same way racists reframed Nazi as “alt-right.”

“Binary choice” is a PR move. It’s makeup on a pig.

As is the administration’s idea of putting immigrant children up for adoption. It’s important to note that adopting children who have parents willing and able to parent them is not adoption. It’s kidnapping. It’s baby stealing. It’s child snatching.

Of the many horrors 2018 has brought, I have been particularly haunted by this policy of family separation. As an adoptive parent, I am both a beneficiary and a perpetrator of a system built on the separation of children from their parents.

I can attest that the trauma of such separation, even under the very best of circumstances (and it is debatable what that even means) is deep, complicated and lifelong.

Here is what I know: Separation of a child from a parent should only ever be done as a last resort. And while this isn’t how the business of adoption has ever been carried out in this country, family preservation should be paramount. If we were humane and concerned not with wealthy couples facing fertility issues, but with what is best for children, then we would understand and mitigate the underlying reasons parents lose their children to the system of adoption in the first place.

What is happening now—tearing immigrant children from their parents; scurrying them into concentration camps by the light of the moon—is our unethical system on steroids. It’s despicable. It’s barbaric, inhumane and amoral.

It is also, at its core, racist (yep, here I go again), as is the world of adoption and foster care.

Now, given the American appetite for happy endings, some may say I’m comparing apples to orange-faced tyrannical leaders. They will point out that adopted children are placed in “forever” homes with loving parents. Some may argue that, in adoption, women relinquish their children for placement voluntarily, lovingly and bravely.

But these Disney-esque narratives are a fiction that makes adopters comfortable. The reality is, voluntary placement isn’t universal and it isn’t the whole story for many women who sign relinquishment papers.

There is a lot of coercion—overt and less so—in adoption. Most agencies/professionals/attorneys do not help women with unintended pregnancies figure out how they could possibly parent their child. Most agencies/professionals/attorneys do not prioritize family preservation in any manner, including kinship adoption (adoption by a family member). Instead, they make value judgments about who is more fit and more qualified to parent.

Who can forget Devonte Hart and his siblings? Their aunt was trying to adopt them, but social services instead placed them with two women who would later murder the whole family.

Furthermore, the notion that intentional and voluntary relinquishment by women who “make an adoption plan” for a child, is largely a narrative adoptive parents have been told so many times, it has become a widely accepted societal “truth.”

As a society, we are married to the idea of adoption being a win-win-win: It’s good for the first mother, the baby and the adoptive parents.

But this is an oversimplification at best, and, at worst, a perpetuation of a broken system that further marginalizes the most marginalized among us. We judge first mothers harshly, stereotyping who we think they are: Common tropes include the “unwed” mother, the teen mother and the drug-addicted mother. The shame and stigma created by such categorization is necessary to the system of relinquishment.

And here we come full circle: Even when adoption is not done out of coercion; even when it is done with full consent and empowerment of first parents; even when it is done in the most ethical way possible; even when adoptive parents understand the loss and grief from the very beginning; even when we as adoptive parents work purposefully and with great intention to help our kids be whole; even with love and money and resources and mentorship and opportunity and privilege; even with all of this, separation from first parents and the birth family is a trauma that endures throughout that child’s life.

On June 23 of this year, while at the Families Belong Together protest, someone slipped a yellow bracelet bearing that slogan on my wrist. I took it off a short time later. I couldn’t wear it and I couldn’t ask my kid to wear it. Our family is a family because her family was separated.

It’s worth remembering that the children at the center of this man-made humanitarian fiasco are fleeing atrocities and traumas in their home countries. They’ve lost their homeland, their culture, their language and their families. And those who survived the journey are now living in makeshift orphanages. All of this is going to have major, lasting, negative impacts on the outcomes of their lives, whether or not they are reunited with their parents/families. And those adopted by American families will have more trauma, still.

The Trump regime will steamroll on. But we have to fight back. And potential adopters have a binary choice: Either don’t adopt or steal a child.