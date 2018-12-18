Shelter from the storm

It was 10:30 at night and the rain was coming down hard with extended moments of deluge. We had the heat blasting and our seat warmers on high. The rain blurred the colors of holiday lights shimmering in the glow of windows and adorning the balconies of the high-rise buildings that have become so ubiquitous here in paradise. The moment was visually beautiful and held romantic potential in that way December tends to.

But this wasn’t a beautiful or romantic night at all: We exited at Cesar E. Chavez Parkway and rolled through the darkened streets of the eastern end of the East Village, slowly driving through places where the joy of the season refuses to extend.

We were headed toward the Alpha Project Bridge Shelter to rescue two friends (I’ll call them N and K), a young couple who had been evacuated when the shelter was rendered uninhabitable a few hours earlier due to flooding from the rain.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune the following day, Alpha Project CEO Bob McElroy “praised Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office for quickly pulling together city crews, including lifeguards, police and firefighters, to aid in what he said was a smooth evacuation.” McElroy was also quoted as saying, “It’s really cool to see everyone working together.”

With all due respect, this is a far rosier outlook than the truth. After what I was told by residents and later witnessed that night, I can say that the evacuation was anything but smooth. Nor was there was anything cool about it. Unless 324 homeless people wading through contaminated floodwaters and waiting in the pouring rain for more than an hour for city officials to problem solve is the definition of “smooth” and “cool.”

But bigger than the rosy spin, or even the flood itself, is the issue of homelessness itself. It is arguably the biggest problem we San Diegans don’t want to see, and without massive outcry from citizens, our elected officials will continue to do the bare minimum to find a solution to homelessness and then scramble when there’s a PR crisis. It’s shameful.

I admit right here and now that until N and K came into my life this year, I did not understand homelessness. Not a bit. And it has been through the experience of having an intimate relationship with unhoused folks, that I am now coming to grasp the complexities—the tentacles—of this critical issue, as well as my own long-held stereotypes.

Put more plainly, I didn’t know what I didn’t know. I’m guessing there are many thousands of otherwise good people who, just like me, have no idea what it means to be homeless.

Over the last two months, my husband and I have worked to support N and K as they struggle. With the support, love and empathy of friends in this community—who know far more than we do about the needs of the homeless—N and K spent just one night on our couch before securing spots at the bridge shelter. And thanks to many generous people (some who we know personally and others who we do not), we collected clothing and money to support N and K as they navigate their tenuous situation.

And here is another realization that’s come to me hard: I naively thought that by giving N and K moral support, shelter resources and finances to pay for things such as MTS passes, monthly phone bills and some food, that this would be enough to launch them on the road to success. How Pollyanna of me to think that I could somehow fix what the system can’t. But this isn’t how it works. There is ever another crisis to be managed and the fundamental one is housing.

A bridge shelter doesn’t cut it. The necessary wraparound services provided there are either overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people who need them or they aren’t adequately funded or both. A rationing of unhealthy breakfast options (residents can choose one pop tart, a granola bar or a bag of chips) means people are going hungry all day until dinner. According to N and K, some shelter staff can be abusive and theft inside the tent is rampant. The rules—bed check at 8 p.m., showers on certain days and only at certain times—hinder the ability of residents to find and keep jobs (“It feels like I’m in a prison,” N told me the day after the flood). And many jobs do not pay enough for most people to even afford rent in this town.

Along the way, there are setbacks: Something minor to me, like having a wallet stolen, has huge consequences. After all, people can’t get a job without an ID. And something major, like a flood that destroys all your worldly possessions including the shelter itself, as unideal as it may be, is absolutely devastating.

Meanwhile, magical lights glimmer year-round from the luxury penthouses in Downtown, East Village and beyond.

When we arrived to collect N and K on the night of the flood, the police had barricaded the streets, so I jumped out of the car and walked quickly down a block lined with city buses. Each was filled with evacuees, some barefoot, some in wheelchairs, some with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. Some were crying. I found my friends, hugged them and ushered them to the car where Sam was waiting with dry clothes and food. He spun the car around and drove beneath all the sparkling lights toward shelter. We had solved the crisis of the night, knowing there’d be more to come.