Student strategies on school shootings

When a massive group of classmates came running toward her like a swarm of locusts last Friday, my 13-year-old daughter thought she was going to die.

“I thought there was a school shooter,” Ruby told me in a nonchalant manner that was immediately distressing to me.

There was no school shooter that caused the panic. Rather, a fight had supposedly broken out and a whole bunch of kids were running toward the action. Because of course they were. My child was extremely animated in describing the oncoming mob, stunned as she was at the overwhelming sight of the human equivalent of birds flocking.

But when it came to the prospect of a school shooter and her own pending death at the hands of an imagined gunman on campus, her demeanor changed. She described sitting there, calm amidst the dustup.

“I looked around to figure out which way I should go,” she said utterly resigned, as if she were making a decision between orange chicken and lo mein noodles at Panda Express. Right before my eyes, as my kid talked of the idea of her own death, she transformed into the shrug emoticon. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Ruby is absolutely convinced she will experience the violent modern day phenomenon that is the school shooting at her school. In fact, she’s so certain it will happen there, she’s evolved from helplessness (“There wasn’t a closet in my classroom to hide in,” she said following a threat last school year), to survival mode.

On President’s Day last week, just days before the student locust incident, a troubled boy at Ruby’s school took to Instagram stories and explicitly warned his fellow classmates to stay away from school on Tuesday lest they be shot. This last part wasn’t spoken, but rather implied as he pulled what looked very much like a gun out of a drawer. She showed me the video and, as it goes without saying, it was terrifying.

The video went viral and our school administration handled the situation immediately and professionally, attending to it with all the seriousness it deserved. But given this fright and the subsequent increase of police presence on campus, Ruby was a hard “no” when it came to being present at school on Tuesday. Or, as she says, “Thank you, next.”

For the last year or so, ever since my baby came to truly understand the reality she’s growing up in, escape-route planning has become a thing for her, as well as a regular topic of conversation around our dinner table. We often talk about it during our drives to and from school.

She could head to the recording studio at the back of her video production class where, incidentally, she and her classmates were ushered by their amazing teacher on January 10 of this year during a this-is-not-a-drill lockdown. The threat that day turned out to be off-campus in the immediate neighborhood, but the principal wasn’t taking any chances.

Ruby says she might take off toward the front gate, which would be locked for sure. Still, she’d scale the fence and not look back. There’s the field to the south of the lunch area where she says, “I’ll run as fast as I can.” If she’s wearing her slides that day, she warned her dad and me—instead of her KDs or Vans or Jordans—she’ll have to leave them behind and run in her socks.

Or she might make her way toward the big hill at the back of campus with the goal of getting herself to the top and over to the street and all the way to the Jack in the Box on the other side.

“I’ll call you from there if I make it since we don’t have cell service on campus,” she’s said.

Jack in the Box. That’s our meeting place if I can’t reach her.

This preoccupation with planning how to outrun and outsmart a school shooter is the norm for my child and I’m guessing for many other parents’ kids as well. It has become as normal for Ruby as making personal changes to reduce her carbon footprint and save the planet—and humankind—from extinction (another of her concerns). The most outrageous thing about making a school-shooter survival plan is the fact that it isn’t outrageous. No child should have to do this.

Each and every one of these incidents my child and kids all across this country have experienced—along with the active-shooter drills, threats made on social media by their peers, and real-life horrors like the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre that they see replayed ad nauseum—all add up to a collective trauma that constantly runs in their young psyches like an app quietly refreshing in the background.

But I think this constant fear also has a blunting effect, something underscored by the fact that my child was less shocked at the possible cause of a stampede than the stampede itself.

There shouldn’t be a need for this school shooter survivalism in the life of any school-age children anywhere. The very worst our kids should have to navigate is a schoolyard fight. It is my wish that someday very soon, it’s not kids with guns, but kids with clenched fists—their chests puffed, their friends holding their earrings—that will be the worst thing that comes to mind when any group of children run en masse in one direction.