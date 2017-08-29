Taylor Swift and raping to Mozart

× Expand Photo by Makaiyla Willis / Flickr

She’s perfectly exemplified by the snake imagery she’s attached to herself. She’s the high school mean girl who pretended to be your friend, smiled to your face and talked shit behind your back. The girl is an opportunistic victim-playing whiner with a wonky perm, red lipstick and contrived innocence.

She’s a backstabber, a chameleon and an appropriator extraordinaire. She’s a Becky to the nth degree; the Abigail Fisher of music awards; the Carolyn Bryant of pop culture.

I can’t fucking stand Taylor Swift.

So it was strange for me when, in the wake of the Charlottesville horror show, I found myself vaguely, if reluctantly, cheering Swift on, as I saw the news of her countersuit against former country radio DJ David Mueller.

Recap: Swift accused Mueller of grabbing her “bare ass” during a photo-op at a meet-and-greet event in June 2013. Mueller was subsequently fired from his $150,000-a-year job after Swift’s mother reported the incident to his bosses. The country bumpkin then sued the singer for $3 million in damages, claiming he only touched her ribs and her elbow.

Now, anyone who’s taken basic anatomy, or had sex with anyone ever, knows where the ribs are with respect to the gluteal region. And if we look at the photo that backs up Swift’s claim of assault, we’ll notice that the bare ass in question is right about where Mueller’s hand is located.

Unless we’re dealing with alternative facts, this man was not only not reaching for the singer’s elbow or waist, but was more likely reaching for her pussy. It’s a thing, you know?

The prosecutor tried to undermine reality on behalf of his skeevy client when he asked Ms. Swift on the stand why her skirt was not lifted in the front.

“Because my ass is located on the back of my body,” she said.

As a woman who has survived sexual assault, I admit to being a little bit in love with her defiance (note, not with her). Suddenly, this scourge who once went out of her way to distance herself from feminism, was being all, well, feminist-y. I couldn’t help but fist pump in that moment as this duplicitous viper refused to be shamed or blamed. In the process, she prompted an outpouring of stories from survivors of sexual assault, which is pretty much all women in the galaxy.

Male bosses, boyfriends, strangers, construction workers, tech geniuses, grocery baggers, and pretty much all other men read these first-hand accounts with slack jaws. They didn’t say anything, but instead listened intently.

This lasted about 17 seconds before they started to weigh in with their deep thoughts and intellectual ponderings on what really causes men to do the vile shit they do.

“This is just an honest question,” wrote one ignant gent on a Facebook thread I was following. “How much of this behavior is due to society saying it’s OK to refer to women as ‘bitches’ and ‘hoes’ in music...? I didn’t see so much of this when I was growing up.”

Another responded: “Apparently you didn’t listen to slow jams, hip-hop or rap…‘I won’t ask and sure won’t beg, reach right over and rub your leg.””

“Urban music has objectified women for about a generation,” said the first dude, fully derailing what had otherwise been a women-centric discussion of the shared rape-and-assault experience. “And we wonder why some guys think its ok to just reach in the cookie jar without asking for a cookie.”

Our bodies are cookies, huh? Women clapped back:

“Have they never listened to the lyrics of the Rolling Stones?” wrote one.

“What about Grease? ‘Did she put up a fight?’” offered another.

“COUNTRY MUSIC IS MISOGYNIST AF!” wrote yet another.

“Rape and sexual assault and violence against women have existed LOOOOOONG before rap music ever came into the cultural landscape. Motherfuckers were raping to Mozart. Please.”

Motherfuckers were raping to Mozart. That could be a t-shirt.

Here I was, pissed off from the unadorned racist glee in Charlottesville—aghast at the continued abhorrent behavior of the potato chip who calls himself president, agitated by the slightly-less-disturbing reality of me being in favor of anything Taylor Swift says or does, and then heartened by a meaningful dialogue with other women—only to have stupid fucking white men butt in to add bullshit racist commentary. Ah, the circle of life.

Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris didn’t murder 13 people at their high school in Colorado because of Marilyn Manson’s “Kill Kill Kill,” just like Mueller didn’t grab Taylor Swift’s derrière because of Too Short’s “Don’t Fight the Feelin.’” No. Simply put, parents need just raise their sons to not be predators.

As for Taylor Swift, she won her case. But make no mistake: She is out for herself. Yay for her for using her privilege to fight the man, but she’s not reaching back to bring anyone along. Ever. The only reason Swift reaches back is to steal from what others—particularly black artists—have already done before her. Look for her to claim her new Beyonce-esque video as her own creation, and for the general public to give her an A+ on it.