The assumption of guilt

Here we are again: In the past three weeks, police in America shot three Black men to death. While not at all surprising, the recurrence of state-sanctioned violence against Black men continues to be an affront to humanity.

Last week, on the anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Saheed Vassel of Brooklyn was shot on sight by four of five officers responding to calls of a man with a gun. Vassel, who was waving not a gun but a silver pipe, had a history of mental illness and substance abuse.

On March 22, Houston resident Danny Ray Thomas was in an altercation with another man that involved shoving and no weapons. Thomas’ pants were around his ankles (he was wearing underwear) when he was shot once by an officer whose body camera (issued to him the same day) was charging in his car. Thomas suffered from depression and, in 2016, his children were drowned by their mother.

And on March 18, 22-year-old Stephon Clark was shot in the back eight times by Sacramento police officers who suspected Clark of vandalism. The officers chased Clark into his own backyard where they opened fire claiming they mistook his cell phone for a gun. Clark was a father of two young kids.

We have a problem—or, rather, we have layers of problems.

Shortly after Clark was killed, the Sacramento DA accepted $13,000 in donation money from two local law enforcement unions. It is tax time, but the optics of this don’t look good, and the DA is going to be challenged in November. This is good.

In direct response to the protests, State Assemblymember Shirley Weber introduced legislation to make it easier to prosecute police officers. This, too, is good. But it addresses the aftermath rather than prevention in the first place.

Each of these incidents varies in specifics, but not by all that much. Clear themes emerge and challenge the functionality of our policing and “justice” systems. That is, all of these fatal interactions feature issues we fail to address as a society: substance abuse, mental illness, poverty and—at the root of it all—racism.

Yes, this is absolutely about race. Black men, women and children are not viewed the same way by police as whites. The assumption of guilt is always preeminent, whereas we white people are given the benefit of the doubt.

When I think about Stephon Clark, for instance, I think about Dylann Roof. He’s the white dude who prayed with a group of Black people in their Charleston church before executing nine of them. He was peacefully apprehended, and police officers took him to Burger King on his way to jail because the poor guy was hungry.

When I think about Danny Ray Thomas, I think about Jason Russell, the co-founder—and white savior extraordinaire—of Invisible Children. Russell had a mental break in 2012 and ran naked (as in, no underwear) through the streets of Pacific Beach. He was peacefully apprehended and taken to the hospital for treatment and rest. He was never charged with any crime.

When I think about Saheed Vassel, I think about San Diego resident Lance Tamayo (and a jaw-dropping list of so many other white guys), who pointed a gun at other citizens and then police in a standoff at Mission Bay. Tamayo was peacefully apprehended and sentenced to 180 days in jail, four years of probation, 200 hours of community service and mental health treatment.

Policing is a difficult, dangerous, stressful job, as evidenced by the body cam footage of the officers pursuing Clark. Communities need police and everyone should have an expectation of protection. And, of course, not all cops are bad.

But research—reams of it—proves that implicit bias influences officers. Further, and even more disturbing, FBI data has shown police departments across the nation have been infiltrated by neo-nazis and white supremacists. Adding to the problem is that when it comes to defusing tense situations, there’s still an emphasis on shooting a gun rather than exhausting all other methods.

Most police departments do not prioritize de-escalation training. Jeranimo Yanez, the cop who killed Philando Castile, went through 42 hours of training in use of force, another 36 on street survival and 20 more on firing his weapon. This equates to three months of training during five years on the police force. The amount of time he spent in training focused solely on defusing situations? Two hours.

Some argue that individual cops are the problem, and there is zero question that there are bad cops. But to pin this epidemic—and it is an epidemic—on individuals is an obtuse simplification that allows those who aren’t (disproportionately) impacted by racist policing to do nothing.

Had rubber bullets been used, Stephon Clark would still be alive. It’s possible Danny Ray Thomas could have been apprehended if a mental health team had been deployed. Rubber bullets or a taser might have been sufficient to stop Saheed Vassel so that he, too, could have had an opportunity to get help for his substance abuse.

The truth is that the problem is systemic and reform is needed to teach and prioritize de-escalation. It’s clear deescalation is possible—just look to the above examples of white dudes behaving badly and living to tell about it. We, as citizens who continue to bear witness to such injustice, must break the cycle and demand reform. Or this will continue and in no short time, we will find ourselves here again.