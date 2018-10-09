The beginning of the unlearning

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

Born in 1970 and raised in the era of boys-will-be-boys, I was taught—at times explicitly and almost always implicitly—that when a boy made fun of your looks or mocked your body; if he pulled your hair or hit you; if he insulted your ideas or dismissed your presence; if he lifted your skirt on the playground or yanked your shorts to your ankles in the lunchline, it was because he liked you.

That kind of abuse was called “antics” at the time, and was supposed to be taken as a compliment. Like so many women of my generation, and in the glow of the so-called women’s movement, I was successfully brainwashed into the patriarchy to be a “good girl.” This, despite my innate penchant for speaking my mind and an inner North Star that always warned me of danger and pointed toward justice.

“Follow your inner North Star,” I tell my daughter everyday when she leaves for school or goes out with her friends. “Trust it.”

Things I learned that I promise she is not learning: Smile more, be polite, don’t make a scene; look pretty, be thin; take care of others before yourself; ignore that feeling in your gut; and make people, particularly men, feel comfortable no matter what. I’ve carried that indoctrination in every cell of my body for my whole life, and my fifth decade on the planet is, as it turns out, a journey of both seeing it clearly and unlearning it.

Yet, despite working to free myself from this cult of thought and the habits that come with it, my first emotion upon receiving a message last week from the boy—now a man—who assaulted me during our freshman year in college, was guilt.

“I cannot begin to tell you how sorry I am or even imagine what you have been through,” he wrote to me four days after Christine Blasey Ford told the story of her assault to the Senate Judiciary Committee and, in fact, the entire world. “It makes me sick to think I would do that and goes against everything I believe and have preached all these years. Aaryn I do understand why you don’t want to talk but please know that I am so incredibly sorry and would love to talk with you when you are ready.”

Physically, I experienced vertigo as I read. I began to sweat. My heart began to pound. I felt like I might vomit or pee my pants or both.

And then, immediately, I had a familiar urge to fix everything by emailing back, smiling with my words and responding with an apology of my own, something that would make him feel better in his moment of reckoning. Don’t worry, I could say. It’s okay. It’s over. It’s in the past.

But it is not in the past for me. Not anymore, if it ever really was to begin with.

“Indelible in the hippocampus…” said Dr. Ford.

Here are the mantras that replay in my head and that have been particularly loud this past week:

It was my fault.

I shouldn’t have been there.

I shouldn’t have been drinking.

I shouldn’t have worn that dress.

That couldn’t possibly have happened. Did that really happen?

This last one is the worst of them, my own brain gaslighting me, underscoring a fundamental mistrust of myself.

I’m actually grateful to have received this message because it is validating and offers new information that I can use toward healing. This man, I’m convinced, is no Brett Kavanaugh. But I haven’t decided how much, if any, engagement with him I want to pursue. If I do it, I want to be clear as to my intentions, because here’s what I’ve come to believe in my social and racial justice work:

I believe in redemption.

I believe in forgiveness.

I believe in restorative justice.

I believe that no person is the totality of his bad choices.

It is not my job to make this guy feel better and I am not going to carry the burden of his remorse; that is my default mode and I’m disabling that. But if I align my beliefs with my actions, that means there must be room for all of the above. I want my assaulter to know I forgive him. I also want him to know how his actions have impacted my life.

I want him to understand that while I have a good life, I have struggled on-and-off for years with a fundamentally negative opinion of my body and myself. I spent years hating the girl I was back then, seeing little value in her. I’ve been at times deeply angry, while also suffering depression, anxiety, insecurity, self-loathing, and feelings of worthlessness. These challenges that have impacted my marriage, my role as a parent, my role as a daughter and sometimes friend.

I have trust issues.

Recently—and it’s embarrassing to put it here but if I can help a single other person, it will have been worth it—my body has revolted against my husband’s touch. My doctors say there is no physical reason why sex should be painful, but that’s where I have been for a while now, and I’ve been at a loss as to what might be the root cause. The mystery is unraveling.

This is the beginning of some true healing for me and for all of us women who have been retraumatized through these last few weeks. We are delivering ourselves from that era of polite silence and into one in which our “NO!” is heard and honored.