The end of prohibition

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

Six days into the New Year was already feeling like a decade when my husband and I decided to go couch shopping before exchanging a Christmas gift at the mall.

I hate the mall.

Our quick browse turned into a full Goldilocks expedition as we sat on nearly every single floor model at Urban Fusion. We nixed the “Hollywood,” which we’d eyed online; and the “Nixon,” which was sleek but also like sitting on a couch from the town of Bedrock. When we’d narrowed our favorites down to the “Venice” and “Olivia” sectionals, we proceeded to road test them. We sat, curled up, laid out long and snuggled. We swapped pillows and cushions and stretched our feet on coffee tables. And then we left with fabric samples two hours after we’d arrived.

And now we were supposed to go to the mall?

I think not. The only appropriate response to Urban Fusion was to go to Urban Leaf. But before I dive in to my first post-prohibition weed buying experience, I have to digress with two non-related shoutouts.

One: Dianne Feinstein. Damnit, woman! Releasing the Fusion GPS transcripts on the sly while politely pressing Chief Babyfingers on DACA during a televised meeting? That is straight gangster ninja magic right there. Harness that more often, please. And two: Indivisible San Diego. I mentioned it in a previous column, but those dedicated folks gathered outside Darrell Issa’s Vista office every week for more than a year. Ev. Ree. Week. I mean, I can barely get my child to her piano lesson each Wednesday.

Following Issa’s announcement that he would not run for reelection in November, a lawn party erupted where the protests had been. If you ever wondered what a bunch of old white people look like dancing to Kool & the Gang, you need only check Twitter for videos of the celebration.

Now, it is this sort of jubilation that I expected at the dispensary when we arrived on Jan. 6. I expected some “Can you believe this?”s and a little commiseration. But the vibe amongst the 100-or-so line-standers at Urban Leaf was way more DMV than Dennis Brown.

I tried to make small talk with the guy in front of me about how long he’d been there. We chatted about Oakland where he told me he’d lived for a time “before it was cool” like it is now “since people with tech money moved in.” The reason the convo went there, I can’t remember, but this made me feel some big feelings. It didn’t take long for our dialogue to make him uncomfortable. Perhaps it’s because I mentioned our privilege to be standing in line to buy dope while so many black and brown people sit in California’s prisons for possession and/or sale of weed...

So, he and I were stuck there together in a line that was unmoving. But soon after I’d poisoned the atmosphere with a comment along the lines of, “California needs to get busy reducing felonies, and expunging records,” a staffer walked the line asking for anyone with a medical card. Which I have.

It turns out that what the FastPass is to Disneyland, the medical card is to over-crowded dispensaries. Sam and I ducked under the rope line and, with the eyes of every patron burning our skin, we cut straight to the front. The security guard even held the doors open for us. We walked through and were awestruck.

Since getting my card last winter, I’ve only ordered my edibles to be delivered to my house, so I’ve never had a dispensary experience. I suppose I had it in my head that a dispensary would look like a beachside head shop with lots of lava lamps and incense and over-merchandised glass pipes and tie-dye shirts and barefoot white twenty-somethings with bad locs (white person with bad locs is redundant, I know).

This space was pristine and glowing; the product presentation beautiful. This was no head shop; this was the Apple Store of Mary Jane. Clearly, a lot of thought and planning and money had gone into it. The money. So much money! I imagined a white dude rolling in cash in the back room at the end of the night, and of prisoners sitting in 4-foot-by-10-foot cells in San Quentin.

A young guy met Sam and me at the front of the line, introduced himself, and walked us over to his counter space. He listened to what it was I was looking for, and then started offering me my many, many choices. There were candies and gummies and chocolates and oils and salves and joints and buds. He explained a lot of stuff that overwhelmed me and also made me think: I feel like I’m at the Genius Bar only I’m not being made to feel like I’m an asshole.

Still. I felt self-conscious, like I was doing something bad and illicit. Like I needed to be whispering and winking and pretending. I wanted to take photos but didn’t know if that was legal. I felt a sense of shame and responsibility and luck. I experienced this progressive milestone that is the end of prohibition, wholly aware that our archaic justice system remains.

We handed over our greenbacks—it’s a cash only business at this point—got a childproof bag and made our way home. I had nothing left in me for a mall excursion and no money left to buy a couch just yet. But when we do get it, I look forward to sinking into it with a good movie and a quart of Cherry Garcia.