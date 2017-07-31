The follies of Southeast’s Gang Suppression Unit

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

Singer and activist Wilnisha “Tru7h” Sutton is raising her 10-year-old son by herself in Southeast San Diego. This vibrant community largely composed of Black and Brown people is often stereotyped as a dangerous place by media and law enforcement. Sadly, this becomes the narrative for those who don’t live there.

The truth is far more complex than a single story can reveal, and those who live there want what we all want: To live their lives in peace. To be free to come and go in their community without scrutiny. To go to work and to make ends meet. To have access to healthy food and health care. To gather with friends and loved ones. To get the kids out the door to good schools, and to know that they are safe. They want to have their humanity recognized.

But this community suffers from over-policing at disproportionate rates, particularly as it pertains to law enforcement efforts to document people—kids and adults—as gang members. On Saturday, August 5th, Pillars of the Community as well as Sutton, Aaron Harvey and others, will be offering a free, one-day conference to tackle this issue. The DocumentMe Conference at the Educational Cultural Complex (4343 Ocean View Blvd.) will examine the ways in which the community can help fight against the devastating impacts of gang documentation, gang injunctions and gang conspiracy laws.

If all this sounds unfamiliar to readers, it’s probably because they don’t live in Southeast. After all, no SDPD patrol car is coming to bust up a gang of white surfers. Yet, for Black and Brown people in Southeast, that is precisely what’s going on.

Twice a week, from 4 p.m. until well after sundown, the Gang Suppression Unit patrols the residents of Southeast, criminalizing them in advance. The patrols—which do not take place in Bay Ho or Serra Mesa or UTC, by design—are a shameful infringement on personal liberty and civil rights that cause no small amount of trauma to community members across generations. But it’s the actual documentation that really changes lives.

“It’s really discouraging,” Sutton tells me by phone. “I am afraid that my son will be documented as a gang member just because I can’t afford to live anywhere else.”

Her concerns are not unwarranted. A 2016 audit of CalGang, the “shared criminal intelligence system” or statewide database, which is used voluntarily by law enforcement agencies, affirmed what residents of Southeast San Diego already knew; children as young as one year old documented as gang members. Innocent people were being pigeonholed as criminals. This list is a contemporary method by which law enforcement can survey, track and document poor people of color.

With little oversight or regulation, CalGang has been abused by law enforcement and has grown to contain thousands of names of supposed gang members, a delineation that leaves people vulnerable to all kinds of trouble and, as the audit found, violates privacy laws. Assemblymember Shirley Weber worked with community members last year to pass legislation mandating notification when someone’s name is added to the database.

And how does someone end up in CalGang? They have to meet at least two of 10 criteria—certain tattoos, being seen with other known gang members, wearing certain colors, to name just three—and then law enforcement marks them.

There’s a metaphor in there somewhere.

This made me think that my name, too, could be added to the CalGang database for my activities with Showing Up for Racial Justice San Diego. We are a group of people working together, sometimes toward what certain institutions might consider “antisocial” ends, so that makes us a gang. We frequently wear the same t-shirt with a specific color. How come we haven’t had the police helicopters circling overhead trying to document our movements?

The system as it exists destroys lives and tears apart families. Two years ago, I wrote about Aaron Harvey, a young resident of Southeast who is also affiliated with the DocumentMe Conference. He got caught up in gang conspiracy charges with roots in the CalGang system, but he was not in a gang, nor did he have a criminal record. In fact, he wasn’t even living in San Diego at the time of his arrest when Bonnie Dumanis used then-obscure penal code 182.5 to charge Harvey with murder because he was documented as affiliated with a gang that has allegedly committed murder. Harvey, a law-abiding citizen, spent nearly eight months in jail and faced life in prison before a judge threw out his case. He now spends his time working to make policy changes.

“The goal of the conference is to educate people and then give them actions,” said Harvey when we spoke. “We want to build a localized coalition to fight gang documentation, and to assist Pillars in advocating for the community.”

When I ask Harvey how his experience feeds into his work, he demurs. “I don’t like to focus on me. I’m just one of thousands. As much as we can, I want to highlight the work that Pillars is doing. I have a lot of support. I don’t want others to be left out. This is a community push.”

There are serious, long-lasting, negative consequences to the CalGang system. But that same system has turned out some very important activists as well. And they are seizing this opportunity, with other engaged citizens, to change the landscape for their kids.