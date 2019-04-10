The fury of feline folx

I’m about to piss off some folx with this column so readers may want to steady themselves.

Those who count themselves among the aggrieved before we’re done here, it’s likely they’re part of a rabid, cult-like group, relentless and single-minded in its agenda. At first glance, its members are a seemingly inclusive and harmless bunch. But no matter how politely someone disagrees with them, it never takes but a few rounds of debate before their eyes bulge and their voices become pitchy. They will throw out countless examples as to why anyone who doesn’t see things as they do is so terribly misguided. Just like the slick legal experts on nightly news shows, these people word-salad all over themselves to bring people to their way of thinking. And if that doesn’t work, they’ll resort to angry insinuations—passive and overt—that there is something wrong with whoever is debating them.

No, I’m not talking about Bernie Bros or New England Patriots fans. I’m talking about cat people. Dear Universe, what is it with the cat people?

After my most recent column about KEVIN!!!, my hot-mess of a loveable bruiser muppet dog, I received a very nice email from a cat person. Let me say here, I am appreciative of all my readers. Those who love me and those who hate me are my favs among readers because, either way, they’re in their feelings and feeling deeply is my jam. It’s the undecided folx who leave me cold. Those who go ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ are the most disheartening. There’s nothing worse than apathy and I’d rather have a big reaction than a meh, blurgh, whatever.

So I appreciate that some cat loving human took the time to read my work, and then write a 297-word note encouraging me to do a story on the travesty that is the declawing of cats and the fact that San Diego is the declaw capital of California.

That sound readers may have just heard was a deep breath in and followed by a sigh so loud, it might cause cancer like a wind turbine.

Here’s the thing, Boo. Just because I write about my pup does not mean I’m interested in your cat—or anything having to do with any cat or cat issues or cat problems. Declaw activism is not my life’s work.

Now, for my part, I’m sensitive to the fact that some people don’t like dogs. That’s cool with me. And out of respect, I never launch into doggie dialogue unless there is obvious consent from the other person. If someone says to me, “Yah, friend, you’re dope as hell but I just can’t with the dog…” I move right along in subject matter. Why offend someone with canine convo when I can offend with my direct talk about racism instead? I will never hesitate to go there.

But cat lovers seem to be universally lacking of this etiquette. At a cocktail party several weeks ago, I struck up a conversation with an otherwise seemingly cool person. All was going well until she mentioned she had a cat and asked if I, too, had a cat.

“Mmmm, no,” I said. “I have a 9-month-old puppy. I’m not down with cats.” That should have been her cue to redirect the chatter. But no. This was a cat person I was talking to. Predictably, as if there is some secret cat person agreement to torture anti-cat people, this cat person—like so many others—launched into a 15-minute storytime, regaling me with all the silly, loveable and just downright perplexing things her very unique and not-like-other-cats cat does. So many adorable things! If only I could meet her catzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.

This chick cornered me between her and the appetizer table. Lots of words spilled from her mouth; her eyes bulged; her voice pitched. But I’d stopped listening 14 minutes and 50 seconds earlier and was figuring out how to get as far away from her as possible. I thought I might have to get catlike and claw her tongue out of her face to make her stop with her cat proselytizing. Luckily for this woman, as well as the party host and for me, I’m declawed. Also, my ability to smile politely and feign interest lasted just long enough for me to catch my husband’s eye. I gave him the For-Fuck’s-Sake-It’s-Another-Cat-Person look and he rescued me just as I was about to make a full-on scene for the ages.

“I fucking hate cats, OK?” I would have screamed over the din of the party. “I hate them barely more than I hate Bernie Sanders! I hate them almost as much as I hate Nazis.”

Already, my inbox is filling up with angry responses. And trust me on this: I will get more email for saying I hate cats than for anything I’ve ever said about the injustice of cops shooting Black people; or the crooks and white supremacists occupying our government; or the children they’re stealing from parents and putting in cages; or the girls in those cages who are being raped and forced to have babies; or those babies and stolen children being placed for adoption with the help of Bethany Christian Services, which receives funding from Betsy DeVos and her family and all of whom embody some of the most vile cat-like traits. What cat-like traits am I referring to? The fact that they don’t give a shit about anyone but themselves or who they have to hurt to maintain their power and lifestyle.