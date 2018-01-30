The miseducation of Helix Charter

× Expand Image by Aeirambique Blake Still from video of police officer pinning Helix Charter student after throwing her to the ground.

There’s been a lot of chatter lately about believing women when we speak, largely in relation to the #MeToo movement. I’ve been thinking about it in broader contexts, though, particularly as it pertains to Black women and their truths. Take the situation of the Helix Charter High School student who was physically assaulted on her campus by a La Mesa police officer 10 days ago.

As reported in The San Diego Union-Tribune, this student, a senior at Helix, was on in-school suspension for tardiness. (Other than to demonize the student, this widely-reported information is wholly irrelevant to what transpired). When she reported to a teacher that she didn’t feel well, the teacher suspected her of being on drugs. The teacher asked to search the student’s backpack—which the student allowed—and no drugs were found. The teacher did, however, find pepper spray and told the student that it was considered a weapon. This, even though pepper spray isn’t prohibited by either the school handbook or state education code. Nevertheless, the teacher told the girl she needed to vacate the premises.

Feeling discriminated against, the student refused to leave; she didn’t feel she’d done anything wrong. When she spoke up for herself, the police were called, the student was detained and subsequently assaulted. And like so many acts of police violence in this era, this one was also caught on cell phone video.

In it, viewers can see the white officer walking with the handcuffed Black student when he suddenly lifts her up and throws her over his shoulder like they’re swing dancing. Except they’re not swing dancing. The girl’s body whips around and lands hard on the concrete; the officer moves in the direction he threw the girl and drops down on top of her. Two other adults are standing by as this unfolds.

Police violence is a disturbing thing to witness.

Police violence against kids is worse.

Watching the video, I was reminded of numerous other videos of young Black girls being violently assaulted by police officers. Like when a police officer in McKinney, Texas dragged a 14-year-old to the ground by her hair following a pool party in 2015. The girl, barefoot and in a swimsuit, cried out for her mother. Her offense? She didn’t leave quickly enough after the officer told her to. Or later that same year when a police officer put a student in Columbia, South Carolina in a choke hold, violently flipped her to the ground from her desk, and then dragged her across the floor of her classroom. The reason for the aggressive actions? The teacher had asked the student to put her cell phone away, and she didn’t do it quickly enough.

McKinney, Columbia, La Mesa... these situations make me boil. These girls were already presumed guilty of who-knows-what and punishment was handed down in the moment. These otherwise small infractions fall squarely into the normal-teenage-behavior column, but for Black girls these offenses are reason enough not just to arrest them, but for beating them as well.

Oh, the child isn’t doing what we want her to do in the way we expect her to do it? We’ll put her in her place.

Since when did this become a normal occurrence? Since forever, is the real truth of it.

So of course the La Mesa Police Department had their own statement on what happened and said the student was non-compliant. “To prevent the student from escaping, the officer forced the student to the ground,” is how they put it.

It is impossible to tell from the video whether the student was trying to “free herself,” as the police said she did. Regardless, we should question whether an officer should be wearing a badge if he cannot handle walking a handcuffed teenage girl to his car without making a bid for a WWE title.

As of this writing, the officer in question has been re-assigned, but this is not enough. He should be fired. And the La Mesa Police Department needs to institute mandatory de-escalation training for all its officers.

But more to my original point are questions about what brought this child to be in police custody in the first place.

Responsibility lies at the feet of the educator who assumed the student was on drugs when she was seeking support. The responsibility is on the educator for deciding to send the student home for carrying the pepper spray even though pepper spray isn’t expressly prohibited by the school. The responsibility is on the educator who, when the student refused to leave, thought calling the police was in any way the appropriate solution.

The ramifications of this kind of decision making on young Black girls and boys cannot be overstated.

According to a family spokesperson, this student takes the trolley from Southeast San Diego to Helix Charter every day and carries the pepper spray for protection. I can’t say that I blame any woman for carrying pepper spray at any time and in any part of this city. So it isn’t unreasonable that the student would feel unfairly targeted.

Further problematic is a school policy that features suspension as a means of problem solving. Getting sent home means missing class; missing class means missing lessons; missing lessons means falling behind; falling behind means failing; failing means dropping out; and dropping out means a greater likelihood of negative outcomes, including (but not limited to) incarceration. Our education system actively feeds this cycle when it should be working to stop it.

This school—all schools, really, but especially this school right now—should invest in training for and move to a model of restorative justice for resolving disciplinary issues. Helix Charter High School has an opportunity to make amends here, to take a close look at its practices, and to make significant changes so that something like this doesn’t ever happen again.