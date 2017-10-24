The most treacherous lie

Until I watched Donald Trump openly stalk Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate last fall, I had locked away nearly all of my experiences with assault, sexual or otherwise. I put details far, far away from my consciousness, neatly compartmentalizing everything so as to make it sensible and survivable. But while the mind can very efficiently block trauma, the body never does.

My trauma had been incubating in my cells, my blood and my bones until this one moment.

Watching television that night, I felt a profound and disturbing familiarity. It was a radical recognition that manifested as a swell of terror that began in my stomach and reverberated outward with the electricity of a thousand-point star to every inch of my skin. Little did I know, every day after would bring with it a low-grade, unnamable hum of angst; a teeth-gritting daily assault on my psyche.

Why am I so upended, I wondered. What’s wrong with me?

Nothing’s wrong with me, it turns out. The accusations leveled at the predator Harvey Weinstein revived my dormant trauma—and gave me the courage to name it publicly. But Donald Trump is ground zero for my awful journey of remembering.

For he, I finally understand, is my father and every man who has ever abused me. Ever.

Today, I join the ranks of the millions of inspiring #MeToo-ers who have made me think about the times I endured a man’s unwanted hands on my body.

Like the time my father cornered me near the pantry of my family’s honey-yellow kitchen with the stained floral carpet, and showed my brother how to throw a punch. From behind, my father wrapped his powerful lawyer arms around his first-born son, his man-hands holding my brother’s boy wrists. My brother’s little fingers balled into little fists, my father then jabbed, jabbed, jabbed at my body with my brother as his puppet. I cowered. They laughed. I was eight.

Or the time my neighbor’s teenage brother, Tyson, took off all his clothes when a group of us were playing in his attic one afternoon and made me touch his penis. It was the first one I ever touched. I was eight.

Or the time my parents left my brothers and me with their friend Clark for a weekend. Clark took us camping, and while stopped in some small ghost town to get lunch, he touched my body over my clothes. I scrambled away from him and out of his motorhome where a three-legged dog stood looking at me from the sidewalk. I was nine.

Or the time my aunt’s then-husband Danny tickled me. And another time my “uncle” Bill tickled me. Wholly separate incidents, each took place on my bed and each man refused to stop even when I begged and even when I became angry and tried to fight back. Each man thought it was funny. To this day, I will become violent if I’m tickled. I was not yet 10.

Or the time my high school Driver’s Ed instructor put his hand on my knee and squeezed it as he guided my foot to the brake pedal, to the gas pedal, to the brake pedal. My knee, his hand, every day of instruction. I was 15.

Or the time my high school boyfriend, Miles, threw me up against a retaining wall outside my best friend’s house at the corner of 300 South, 1100 East. A man passing in a car stopped to make sure I was okay. My knees were bleeding. I said I didn’t need help. I was 17.

Or the time Mike, a football-playing friend took me to his fraternity formal my freshman year in college. We stayed in a hotel and despite making it clear ahead of time that we were just friends, I woke up in the morning with the heavy mass of him thrusting on top of me. I was 18.

Or the time I capitulated to a date with Dan, a bird-faced waiter I worked with at a restaurant during my sophomore year in college. He’d been relentless in his pursuit and despite making it clear we were just friends, he held me down that night and stuck his long, skinny, disgusting penis inside me. I was 19.

Or the time a stranger in a black Camaro, a bottle of Jim Beam between his legs, picked up my friend Larry and me. We had been hitchhiking home from a work party after our ride left without us. This dark-haired man dropped Larry at home before taking me to a park where he held me down and raped me until the automatic sprinklers interrupted him. After, I had him drop me off at my boyfriend’s house where I showered and cried. I was 20.

Or the time Jim, the head chef at the high-end restaurant I worked at after college, used my employee dinner as ransom so he could stick his fat fingers in my underwear. I let him because I was broke, I had to eat and this, as everyone knew, was “restaurant culture.” I was 24.

What is wrong with me? This has been the refrain as I re-calibrate life under Trump. And it has been the deafening sound of my self-blame for decades.

I anticipate the emails on this column: the chorus of so many you-shouldn’t-have-worn-that (false) equivalencies.

But I’m not going to hear that from anyone. Not today. Not anymore. I’ve spent a lifetime shaming and blaming myself, which is the most treacherous lie of all. That lie is over. There is nothing wrong with me.

There is everything wrong with men who assault and rape.