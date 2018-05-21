The right to vote

Emailing an inmate of San Diego jails is a relatively simple process. That is until you have thousands of inmates to contact, at which point it becomes a more complicated and time-consuming project.

But that is the task a small group of volunteers (myself included) have taken on over the last two weeks in an effort to get eligible people in county jails registered to vote. As long as they are 18, a U.S. citizen, and they are not on parole or sentenced to a state or federal prison, incarcerated individuals can exercise their constitutionally protected right to vote.

In San Diego County, it’s estimated that between 65 and 70 percent of people in custody meet this criteria.

It is the responsibility of Sheriff Bill Gore’s office to provide those in his care with voter registration and access to voting. However, his department lacks the capacity to make sure all who are eligible are registered. More insidiously, there appears to be a lack of will—if not a purposeful blockade—to protecting this marginalized group’s civil rights: the Sheriff’s Department Manual of Policy and Procedures lays out a complex route to both getting registered and voting, neither of which can be done without the competent assistance of facility staff. It’s pretty tough to trust that.

We have roughly 5,300 individuals in jail at any given time in San Diego County, with more added each month. These folks have been arrested but not yet had their day in court; they’re just stuck in jail limbo for weeks, months, even years as our (in)justice system plods along.

Infractions can be minor, such as being homeless and having a pocketknife. They can be erroneously invented, such as when Aaron Harvey and others known as the San Diego 33 were incarcerated for nearly a year on false charges. Many remain incarcerated because they can’t afford the price of bail.

Pillars of the Community, an organization in Southeast San Diego focused on supporting and assisting those affected by the criminal justice system, worried that the sheriff’s office wasn’t going to concern itself with the voting rights of those in its custody. They were right to be concerned.

Last December, Pillars representatives Laila Aziz and Jess Jollett sat down for a meeting with Registrar of Voters Michael Vu and members of his staff. (Assistant Sheriff of Detentions Rich Miller was supposed to be present but pulled a no-show and resigned shortly after in one of two sex scandals plaguing the Sheriff’s office.)

Building a voter registration program in county jails was the goal for Aziz and Jollett who highlighted examples of successful in-custody voter registration drives in Los Angeles, and discussed best practices as they sought approval for a coalition of organizations to enter jails and register eligible voters.

“We couldn’t move on anything because the sheriff wasn’t there,” said Aziz. “Instead, it ended up being a get-to-know you meeting.”

Fiercely dedicated and not easily deterred, Aziz and her team held another meeting earlier this year with Miller’s replacement, Sheriff’s Commander John Ingrassia, who was quick to reject Pillars’ efforts.

“The answer was no, I’m not letting your people come register guys to vote,” Aziz told me. “He said, ‘I’m not letting you in there so that 4,000 people can vote one way.’ Which is not what we are doing. We’re not telling people who to vote for.”

Ingrassia had a detention center’s worth of excuses for disallowing the Pillars team into jails: It takes too much to clear individuals to enter jails (Pillars has people who already have clearance); we don’t have resources to insure impartiality (best practices does this); anyone doing voter registration has to be trained (Pillars has trained volunteers).

After this meeting, Aziz pivoted. She ran a California Public Records Act request for the names, booking numbers and facilities of every inmate. She and her colleagues drafted a manual of SOPs for how to proceed with making email contact with all 3,500 of them, and came up with a three-part strategy for successful outreach.

Inmates would be contacted through email, and then by postcard. Finally they would be shown a Public Service Announcement—developed by and loaned to Pillars from A New Way of Life, a reentry project in Los Angeles—in the actual facility.

“Voter engagement is most effective with in-person interaction,” said Aziz. “If we couldn’t get in front of the folks in custody, we needed to have multiple hits.”

So far, this strategy has been limited to the emails. Mailing postcards presented a financial barrier. And while Ingrassia said he liked the PSA and agreed to show it, he later reneged and refused to use it.

“The sheriff is an elected official and he [via his subordinate] is actively blocking registration,” Aziz said. “This is basic disenfranchisement of a population of eligible voters and it’s happening in a lot of counties.”

Pillars of the Community and its coalition members have sent a letter to Ingrassia. “We welcome an opportunity to continue to work with your office,” the end of the letter reads. “However, if we are not given reasonable access to register eligible voters in county jail as required under Elections Code 2158(b), we are ready and willing to seek judicial intervention to clarify your duties and our rights.”

The stakes are high in this election season, particularly for vulnerable communities like those who are in jail. It is anti-democratic for Ingrassia to prevent any eligible voters, even those waiting for trial, from exercising their constitutional right.

Until the Sheriff’s Department does what’s right, I’m off to send some emails.