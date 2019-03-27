The ripples of white supremacy

The Al Noor Mosque, the Linwood Islamic Center, the Tree of Life synagogue, the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Lo, my heart. How’s yours?

It’s been almost two weeks since a man whose name I don’t know—will intentionally never know—added Christchurch to the growing list of cities where our fellow humans were slaughtered in their place of worship.

Every day, things are getting worse and only we can save us.

This white supremacist terrorist in New Zealand gunned down 50 Muslims where they should have been the safest. He wounded 50 others who will be recovering from their injuries long after we’ve all turned our gaze to the next horror that will come. And it will come.

The trauma of those Kiwis who were present, but not physically wounded, will have lifelong consequences. For example, one day after this horrific massacre and halfway around the world in Florida, 19-year-old Sydney Aiello died by suicide. Aiello escaped the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting (her best friend was killed), but was crippled by depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and survivor’s guilt. Aiello used a gun to take her own life. This past Saturday, another Parkland student died by suicide.

Like a rock dropped in water, the impact of white supremacist violence ripples wide. This is what hate does and only we can stop it.

According to a November 2018 New York Times article, “White supremacists and other far-right extremists have killed far more people since Sept. 11, 2001, than any other category of domestic extremist.” In late 2017, Newsweek ran a story detailing how “white nationalists” are a bigger threat to the U.S. than ISIS.

One note here: We must, in the media and our personal lives, banish from our lexicon the terms “white nationalist” and “white nationalism.” These grammatical contortions allow us (and by “us,” I mean good white people) to indulge in magical thinking and to live lives of convenient apathy. “White nationalist” is a defanged descriptor whose purpose—like a slick haircut, a pressed button down and tan chinos—conspires to make the unpalatable palatable.

The only appropriate term for this evil is “white supremacy,” and if that feels like shards of glass on readers’ tongues, it should. It’s supposed to be jarring. This is a most vile wickedness and we must call it for what it is. We must understand that white supremacy is the foundation of America and permeates every institution in our society.

It’s a virus that’s spreading and only we can kill it.

White supremacy is the root of every problem in the United States and as one of our most successful exports, it is now an urgent global problem. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which monitors hate groups and tracks hate crimes, stated recently that the growing white supremacist movement is transnational and presents “a clear and present danger around the world.”

The United Kingdom has seen a surge in hate crimes linked to Brexit and the 2017 attacks. The Independent reports that “racially and religiously aggravated offences” have increased 7 percent in one year. France has seen a 20 percent rise of anti-Semitic acts since 2016. And if Christchurch taught us anything, it’s that there is no place on earth safe from white supremacist terrorism: Between 2008 and 2017, a total of 69 people died from gun violence in the entire country of New Zealand; it took one white supremacist and his automatic weapon just six minutes to reach 72 percent of that number.

Here in America, the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism identified that, of 274 hate-related killings during that same time period (2008 to 2017), 77 percent were perpetrated by white supremacists.

Of course, we have enough hate-based incidents to fill volumes. But a few come immediately to mind, like the tiki-torch-bearing lynch mob in Charlottesville that resulted in the murder of anti-racist activist Heather Heyer. Or there’s the SPLC-identified hate group, The Proud Boys, who violently beat three protestors on Fifth Avenue after leaving a meeting with the Metropolitan Republican Club in Manhattan (white supremacy is an open value of the GOP). Or the white man in Dallas caught on video last week brutally beating a Black woman with his fist over a parking spot. That, of course, wasn’t the real reason for his violence; that was the excuse reason. The real reason is that the man is a white supremacist.

We see state-sanctioned white supremacist violence in our police forces as they shoot Black men in the back (think Walter Scott. Think Stephon Clark. Think Antwon Rose), and abuse Black girls and women (think Dajerria Becton. Think Shakarra and her friend Niya Kenny. Think Brianna Bell).

We see white people calling the police on Black adults and children because they barbecued in the park, sold water on a street corner, slept in a common area of graduate housing, entered an apartment building where they reside, or because they accidentally bumped into them in a bodega.

We see white folks openly berate Hispanic people—a landscaper, a food worker, a restaurant manager—in Los Angeles, New York City, Parkersberg, W.V.

And then there are the white kids: Young ‘uns in MAGA hats—the modern version of the white hood—openly antagonizing a Native American; kids gleefully posing for a prom photo with Hitler salutes and white power hand signs; teens at a keg party tagging each other in pics posted to social media of them smiling in full sieg heil above a giant swastika made out of red beer cups.

White supremacy is a threat of climate change magnitude and it is up to us to destroy it.