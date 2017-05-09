The San Diego Unified School District is anything but unified

"I am not going to support large, programmatic change that doesn’t include community stakeholder input. I’m not. The days of that happening are over.”

That is what San Diego Unified School District Boardmember Kevin Beiser declared to me last Thursday night during an hour-long phone conversation following a meeting at the Language Academy, a K-8 language immersion magnet school located in the College Area where my kid is in sixth grade. Beiser, who was adorably apoplectic, was one of two district officials to speak to the problem of overcrowding at the Language Academy, one of the district’s most popular schools.

Attended by more than 150 parents, kids, educators and administrators, the meeting on Thursday was one of the largest I’ve ever seen in my seven-plus miserable years dealing with the San Diego Unified School District [SDUSD]. Folks, if you’re doubting whether to have kids given the demise of our society under Trump & Co., this school district really ought to be the final nail in that vas deferens; the final slipknot in that fallopian tube. Trust me on this: Public education in this city is enough to make you want to sterilize yourself.

This is the gist of what’s happening: The Language Academy, a dual immersion French and Spanish school, has reached capacity. Space is limited and, each year, hundreds of students are turned away as there are far more applicants than available spots. This is great, because it’s a terrific school and parents want to enroll. But who wants to destroy a great school? SDUSD does, that’s who.

The district came up with a solution to the overcrowding without significant stakeholder input, inviting 10-ish parents (a group pliable and amenable to the idea, IMO) to provide feedback, while excluding all others who would arguably be more discerning. Nearly all of the other parent stakeholders were kept in the dark about this yearlong discussion until one week before the Thursday meeting when kids came home saying they heard the school would be splitting up in 2018.

Cue the social media outrage.

Suddenly, word on the school’s cesspool—er—Facebook page was that the middle school would be moved to the John Muir campus on the other side of town in the 2018-19 school year. This move is lightning fast in district terms and, furthermore, the school would be merging with at least one, possibly two other language immersion middle schools. This separating of the Language Academy elementary and middle schools by a great physical distance would fundamentally change the program and very likely destroy the French program.

“The proper process is to have brainstorming meetings with community stakeholders before implementing changes,” Beiser told me.

Indeed, this would be the proper process. But what about SDUSD has ever been proper?

Kevin Beiser, a champion for his schools, had no idea any of this was happening until he learned about the meeting 24 hours prior to its start time. His disdain was clear when the first thing he did was put his personal cell phone number up on the screen.

“Please,” he begged, multiple times. “Take a picture of it. Call me. Text me. I’m here to work together to solve this problem like we’ve solved a lot of other problems over the years.” Hence, my phone call to him. It should raise eyebrows that Beiser, an SDUSD board member, wasn’t informed of a major policy change to one of his schools.

The unfolding Facebook drama underscores what happens when our district acts in secrecy. There is no trust there. Parents, teachers and kids have had to operate on rumor, a hallmark of SDUSD which has a history of making a big show of gathering community input, when in actuality, all decisions have been made in back rooms.

Gangsters: They’re not just in Congress.

But why? What is the real reason for purposely dismantling a desirable and successful school in such covert and immediate manner? After doing my own Sherlocking, here are my Sherlockian conclusions:

Mission Bay High School, which is one of very few International Baccalaureate (IB) programs in the city, is apparently struggling to gain students. This is especially bad news for the district since getting IB status takes time and requires specialized training and financial investment. The district does not want to close that school. But where-o-where can they get students?

Most language immersion students seek out the continuation of high-level instruction in their foreign language, and only IB schools can offer that. Because of its proximity to San Diego State University, Language Academy students tend to matriculate to San Diego High School, or out of district to Mt. Helix. Buuuuuut… John Muir feeds directly into MBHS, so if there were an immersion middle school there, you would have “bodies” (as SDUSD bigwigs like to call our kids) in the MBHS seats. Et voilà! Kids as pawns to save schools. Shouldn’t it be the other way around?

Oh, and here’s the kicker: SDUSD absolutely needs more language immersion schools, and it needs them fast because enrollment at charters is rapidly increasing—an issue the district created when handing out charters. Every time a student leaves a public school for a charter, that public school must revise its budget and do with less.

(And please don’t write to say that charters are public schools because they are not. They are publicly funded private schools.)

Again, this is my theory, but I’m feeling pretty confident after connecting some dots. Following the money is a pretty great rule of thumb, it turns out. Without transparency from the district, though, stakeholders are left to discern what the true motives are. It’s time SDUSD level with the families for whom they are supposed to work.