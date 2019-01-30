The system always works for white boys

“White boys enjoy a presumption of innocence. Black boys, meanwhile have been gerrymandered out of the very notion of boyhood.”

—Gene Demby, on Twitter

It’s been approximately 893 news cycles since the Covington Catholic High School boys were trending across every media platform. But I haven’t been able to stop thinking about them juxtaposed against what I see each week.

Every Tuesday night for more than a year, I have joined seven or eight other community activists to work as a support for families who have a loved one caught up in the American criminal justice system. Our small-but-mighty coalition is comprised mostly of people of color (I am one of two white people in our group), many of whom, whether professionally or personally, have interacted with or been directly touched by the criminal justice system in some way. Now they bring their expertise to these meetings, and are committed to helping other people not get swallowed up. Participatory Defense is what we call this work because we empower people to participate in their own defense or, as is often the case, to participate in the defense of someone they love who is facing incarceration.

I feel humbled and grateful to be included in this work and have learned so much about our justice system that we white people like to pretend is somehow fair. The truth, however, is that I rarely fail to be left aghast by what I see happening, particularly (though not exclusively) to Black and Brown boys and men. The system is working exactly as it is meant to, which is to say it is despicably cynical and racist as all hell.

When I went to our meeting last week to strategize with families about how they were going to save the lives of their babies, I had the Covington Catholic High School mob and their racist actions fresh in my mind. And don’t let any of the post-mortem analysis trick you into thinking what you witnessed on the viral video was anything but racism. It was racism.

As I sat at the table with my co-conspirators that night, the Covington teens were likely studying for exams by the light of a computer in bedrooms decorated in green and blue plaid; their lacrosse sticks set just-so in the corner; their private school uniforms strewn on the floor.

After all, this sweet scene is light years from that of tiki torches and khakis, which could so easily be in their future. It’s unlikely these boys were losing any sleep over the thought that, perhaps, there was something deeply, corrosively wrong with the way they’d behaved a few days earlier while wearing MAGA hats, the white hood of our era. They likely didn’t consider the implication, meaning or historical context of their performative tomahawk chops, war cries and chants of “Build that wall!,” yelled gleefully in the face of Native American elder Nathan Phillips.

And why should they toss and turn? They are the children of this country who, unlike the folks who come to Participatory Defense, can afford to hire a private attorney if they get themselves into a little bit of hot water. Why should they suffer insomnia, these white descendants of users and takers and looters and abusers; of rioters and slave-owners and murderers? Without so much as a sigh, they’ve synthesized all that’s been passed down to them and used it to defend blackface as a form of school spirit. Because of course it’s okay to dress like that for the homecoming basketball game!

Why should they feel any shame when they had the good fortune—the random luck—to be born in America with balls and pale skin and cherub cheeks that translate into unquestionable innocence under Today Show lighting. Surely, they can rest easy after white newscasters fawn and mollycoddle them, making sure they can hear us all say how deeply they’ve been wronged and how sorry we all are and how that drumming man should have moved out of their way.

After all, no one is going to say something like, “He is no angel,” or look into any of his past behavior. So why should the Cov boys lie in bed, flush with angst and eyes at 3 a.m. when they have their mothers claiming that what America saw on video was “fake news,” and then scribble off a check to a fancy PR firm that will gaslight us all with their slick rewriting of history?

No, they don’t have to worry, these Catholic schoolboys who are taught by everyone around them—including so many white commentators who backtracked to cover “both sides” of the story—that they have nothing to be sorry for.

White boys have always been and always will be given the benefit of the doubt, the assumption of innocence. And if for some reason there’s a glitch in the system and they aren’t automatically given it, then white supremacy comes right ‘round to make sure the error is corrected. They aren’t held accountable and they are never made to apologize. They can go on and live the life they were meant to live, their racism and bigotry and small-mindedness undisturbed. Or further entrenched.

Meanwhile, back at the folding tables in a small-but-often-crowded room lit by fluorescent lights, our little group works together to navigate the labyrinth of injustice. We brainstorm, strategize, advocate and show up in an endless fight, up against a system that elevates and celebrates and relies on everything those Covington boys stand for.