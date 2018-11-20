The two-faced nature of Facebook

× Expand Photo via Wiki Commons Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook employed a Republican opposition-research firm to discredit activist protesters, in part by linking them to the liberal financier George Soros. It also tapped its business relationships, lobbying a Jewish civil rights group to cast some criticism of the company as anti-Semitic.” —The New York Times, Nov. 14, 2018

We all know when a relationship goes sour. We might lie to ourselves for a while and rationalize staying. But there comes a breaking point when the deep-down knowledge bubbles up to the surface. And friends, we’re at a boiling point with Facebook. It’s time for us to say goodbye.

It feels like forever ago since Mark Zuckerberg—along with his practiced-in-the-mirror responses to the coming interrogation—zombied his way up the Hill to testify before Congress. Once there, Zuck faced down 44 senators whose average age was 62. The median age (I hope readers know their maths) of the ranking members and committee chairs was 80. Seriously: The horse-and-buggy crowd is in charge of nearly every aspect of our lives.

And boy howdy was that reflected in their line of questioning. One sample:

Sen. Orrin Hatch: “So, how do you sustain a business model in which users don’t pay for your service?”

Mark Zuckerberg: “Senator, we run ads.”

Lo, the ads! We have the Trump regime thanks to those “ads.”

The senators who led the first part of the so-called investigation have tech support on speed dial because how would they know they should try rebooting before calling for backup? Their overall grasp of the how the internet “pipes” work is about as strong as Strom Thurmond’s gnarled, arthritic hands on the night he passed from this world. Blessed be the fruit: I would happily dance on his grave, Martha Graham style, with lots of contractions and loud exhales.

Not enough of the bad ones die, if you ask me.

Anyway, the House members were a little less circle-jerky when it was their turn. And yet, what came of that process was not unlike every other congressional hearing of late, in which smoke and mirrors are deployed and the Big Show keeps the Facebook timeline newsfeed a-rollin’. Then they strike the set and move on, everyone goes home to their district to run their re-election campaigns. Nothing to see here.

Except there is a whole lot to see here.

Frontline’s recent two-part documentary, “The Facebook Dilemma” is devastating. I’ve only been able to stomach Part One and I feel guilty and dirty about participating in the book of faces.

And then last week, a small coterie of journalists at The New York Times (which has played no small part in spreading Trumpism and hate, but that’s a story for another time) followed up with “Delay, Deny and Deflect: How Facebook’s Leaders Fought Through Crisis.”

It’s plain for all to see that billions of dollars in the pockets of the young and the powerful is more important than democracy or individual humans. Zuckerberg is imminently hateable but so, too, is Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. All that lean in bullshit that made certain un-leaners (ahem!) feel bad about themselves landed Sandberg a bestseller. She was hailed as a revolutionary feminist. That Sheryl Sandberg! She’s so kind! So humane! And poor kind, humane Sheryl! It’s so sad her kind and humane husband died unexpectedly!

We loved Sheryl Sandberg so. Meanwhile, pay no attention to the woman behind the curtain! She was back there at the controls, actively participating in the proliferation of fake news, allowing Facebook’s 2.2 billion users to be data mined, weaponizing anti-semitism (the self-loathing runs deep with this one), and then actively covering up Russian activity on the platform. All of this, to make herself, Zuck and Facebook shareholders rich beyond imagination.

Lean in, my ass. As my 13-year-old might say, she needs to lean way out over a tall cliff.

So today, I find myself in the same place I was many years ago but for a different reason. Sometime in the early-2000s—I can’t remember the exact year—I broke up with Facebook. I didn’t waver, I just ended it. And for two years, I was free of the toxic relationship. It was the best of times.

But I went back so I could be connected with the people in my adoption circles, people who have my heart and my back; who have my kid’s heart and my kid’s back. Of course, I use Facebook for all kinds of things now and isn’t that the rub? Not only do I have the social connections that I wouldn’t necessarily have without Facebook (I’ve actually loved connecting with people with whom I went to high school, and who could ever have predicted that?), but I find work through Facebook and I’m wrapped into a variety of activist communities.

But I’ve also wasted much time there. Activism doesn’t happen online and even in hard conversations, there is no changing hearts and minds there. Fruitless arguments abound and it’s easy to spark a small flame that immolates friendships. This, even with the most carefully chosen words. Watching relationships between people I love and respect fall apart has been excruciating.

As I hover my cursor over the deactivate button, as I inch toward shutting down my personal account and figure out how I can still do my paid work there, I feel trapped. But the time has run out on this relationship and I know deep down it’s over. It’s time to untrap myself. I hope others will do the same.