DACA and the Upside-Down World

“If you’re feeling worn down, remember that that’s the plan. They are TRYING to wear you down. Drink a can of Fuck Those Guys and keep going.”

—Ali Davis via Twitter (@ali_davis)

Moving our daughter to a new school this year has meant a significant lifestyle change for my husband and me. We were spoiled these last seven years, living a block away from what we had planned would be Ruby’s school for another two. Like Sarah Palin and Russia (doesn’t that time seem terrifically quaint now?), I could see the school from my porch. I could run down there to deliver a forgotten lunch box or a math book. My child’s school day began at 8:50ish, allowing her to get the sleep her magnificent brain requires.

Now, though, I’ve joined the ranks of parents who will drive to Yuma and back twice a day just to get our kids an education that best meets their needs. All that morning hustle in the dark, that begging for five extra minutes of sleep, that mileage on my car just for the promise of sending my darling, my heart, off to a good college. Colleges where she hopefully won’t be raped and, while doubtful, still enjoy some of the civil rights protections Obama provided women under Title IX.

Lo, the halcyon days, as a good friend said, “I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that President Grab-Em-By-The-Pussy wants to roll back help for sexual assault survivors.”

That my child’s new school begins at the barbaric hour of 7-fucking-15 every goddamned Drumpf-era shitass day. No really, that’s the butts-in-seats-ready-to-learn hour. It’s a kind of fuckery only bureaucrats disinterested in child development can think up. Make no mistake; if research shows something is detrimental to children, then parents can count on administrators to institutionalize it, much like Republicans institutionalize hate.

Wait. Where was I? Oh, yes, The Commute.

My day now includes a one-plus hour round-trip commute beginning each morning at 6:40 a.m. Upshot: I have discovered the audiobook, a creature that before now was as baffling to me as the Obama-turned-Trump voter.

“I’m not going to make it the whole year doing this, Mama,” my 7th grader moaned on the eighth day of our new routine. She was rubbing her sleepy eyes as we cruised along toward the rising sun.

“The whole year?” I said. “Try the next six.” Okay, so I’m struggling to stay positive in nearly every area of my life.

“Not helpful, Mama” she said. “Not. Helpful.”

After navigating my way through the school parking lot among dozens of parent drivers, all of us vying for the safest drop-off spot so our not-so-littles can avoid playing real-life Frogger, I centimeter my way back to the freeway. And it is there that I sit in stopped traffic, until it’s my turn to creep forward at single-digit-speeds, before coming to a full stop again. Then creep. Then stop. It’s an awful lot like the 405, if I do say.

This is my personal new normal, a depressed little Matryoshka doll inside of the collective new normal, inside an upside down world. At my lowest moments, I am certain a nuclear bomb would be preferable to tiki-torch-carrying white supremacists, wildfires and hurricanes.

It was the day after Jeff Sessions and his ears gleefully announced the end of DACA like a plantation owner orchestrating another lynching—while listening to the audiobook of Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi, a stunning and epic novel centered around slavery—that I looked out at the expanse of road and my fellow citizens doing what humble humans do every day.

How many DACA Dreamers, I wondered, were in these cars, headed to their internships, their science labs, their college classes, their jobs? How many were driving their own children to school at that very moment? How many Dreamers had just walked through the school gates alongside my daughter?

“There are Dreamers at my old school,” Ruby had told me the day before on our ride home. The drive time together is turning out to be precious, as it is when my internal girl opens her mouth to speak her truths.

“What is going to happen to them?” she asked, reminding me again how much of this she understands and doesn’t.

My inability to answer to any satisfying degree reminds me again of how much of this I understand and how much I do not. The car becomes thick with our worry. I do not want my 12-year-old to worry. I don’t want anyone’s 12-year-old to worry. I don’t want any Dreamers—or immigrants, or people of color, or gay people or trans people or differently-abled people, or vets or the elderly or anyone, no matter how old—to worry.

But this is where we are. Stuck in traffic. Inching forward to make ends meet, struggling to live our best lives, to stay positive, to follow the rules and pay our taxes and maybe see the doctor once in awhile and help our kids do better than we have done. Inch-by-inch we go, trying to contribute something positive to the world; to create more love than hate.

All of that while smiling white men and plenty of smiling white women, too, are actively, purposefully dismembering us piece by spiritual piece.