There’s work to do

× Expand Photo via Getty Images Red Make America... political message handwritten in sand covered by blue wave with patriotic white foam on a smooth beach

Most readers will catch this column well after Tuesday, but it’s important to point out that this was written and filed four days before the most important election of our lifetime. So goes the nature of this glorious little print platform that allows me to highlight whatever I want—except when what I want to highlight is what happens on Tuesday.

Nonetheless (and I hope I am wrong about this), I’m guessing the election didn’t deliver the blue wave necessary to curb the horror of fascism. Our real chance to stop it was in the early weeks and months after the 2016 election and boy did we miss that train. Unsecured voting machines and overt voter suppression aside, the Trump Crime Syndicate has (or, had?) all three branches of government and controls the narrative on quite a lot of the media (one wonders what threats were made during the meeting with media heavy hitters on Nov. 21, 2016). How twee and naive are the congress-will-stop-him and the-courts-will-block-this and the-journalists-will-uncover-it platitudes. And don’t get me started with the Mueller Time enthusiasts (note: Bobby Three Sticks will not save us).

Whatever the outcome, the man who calls himself president has rationalized letting our military shoot anyone who would throw a rock. Even with a Democrat-controlled House, it’s tough to bounce back from Nazi shit.

Yet, whether Beto, Abrams or Gillum emerge victorious, we cannot do nothing.

“We have to keep fighting,” said my favorite authoritarian expert, Sarah Kendzior, on the Halloween episode of Gaslit Nation, her outstanding podcast on what the hell is happening to us. “There is no choice. The fight is not just about winning for the sake of winning. It’s about being able to live with yourself whether you win or lose. It’s about values and clarity of conscience that goes above just simple gains.”

Indeed. We need to throw some metaphorical rocks. Some boulders. We need some catapults.

Whether my prediction is right, We the People have to combat the ugliness that is America. We may not be able to make a dent in what happens way up there at the top, where our elected officials enjoy single-payer health care and six-week summer vacations. And we may not be able to do a damn thing about lying sexual assaulters on a Supreme Court poised to impose draconian laws onto women’s bodies and undo decades civil rights. But we have to try.

I’ve struggled to figure out how to exist in this new world order. My mental, physical and spiritual health have taken a huge hit. I cry. A lot. Some days I stay in bed with the curtains drawn. But how I get up and over it is by doing what I wish every single person with any amount of privilege—be it white or male or class or education—would do: To be a helper. To make a difference in the life of someone worse off than ourselves.

We live in paradise and all around us is so much suffering that we can choose to see or not.

According to the Regional Task Force on the Homeless (RTFH), there were 8,576 homeless people in San Diego County as of January 26, 2018. And yet our downtown skyline is spotted with cranes and high rises. Drive west along Commercial Street and we pass hundreds of people with no place to sleep. Around the perimeters of the city center, people hunker into alcoves of buildings with empty luxury apartments.

The sun in our region shines bright on us all, including the children separated from their parents and held in our county’s detention facilities, while their parents are jailed just miles from where we enjoy dinners at the latest Noun + Noun eatery. We San Diegans surf and play at ground zero.

Our jails overflow. Poor people—predominantly Black and Brown—are disproportionately targeted by our police and so-called justice system. They languish in jail awaiting trial, even when they pose no threat to public safety. Statistics prove these people overwhelmingly show up for their hearings when released on their own recognizance. Instead, we criminalize poverty and, as a result, people lose their jobs, their kids, their cars and their homes all because they can’t afford bail.

How would things look different if we all picked an issue and volunteered time toward making it go away?

This year has been a collective trauma; a bludgeoning. This is why so many people—myself included—engaged in this election. We called, texted and knocked on doors because we couldn’t stand by and do nothing. But that is over and something must take its place. The task now is to stay engaged, to not let up, to keep moving forward. The task is to fight.

“I believe our power, our instruments, our wisdom, our capacity to change the world, is waiting for us if we get proximate to the poor and excluded.” This is what the Founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, Bryan Stevenson, said recently during a presentation at Brigham Young University.

Get proximate to the poor and excluded.

This column is my plea to anyone who’s listening: Whatever the outcome was on Tuesday, there’s work to do. Let’s get involved with something that matters to our hearts. Let’s meet someone we might not otherwise meet. Help someone who needs it; give of ourselves when we think we can’t possibly give anymore. Get proximate. I’ll bet the stars and moon we end up feeling like we get more than we give.