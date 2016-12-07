Things look grim, but there’s always dishwashing

Now more than ever, this space is extremely precious. As we Americans have taken a collective belly flop from the edge of a very big cliff, I feel a responsibility to say something meaningful, but I also need to be silly and ridiculous as means of relief from a profound existential pain. Which is why, while recently reading about the pending hung jury in the Walter Scott murder trial, I clicked through to an article titled "5 Ways to Make Washing Dishes More Fun."

Think of it as an intellectual detour, like a longtime New Yorker subscriber browsingUS Weekly on an airplane.

After reading this diversionary piece, I learned that a) buying soap you "love," getting a cushy floor mat and cleaning as you go do not make washing dishes more fun; b) someone got paid to write this; and, c) I should get paid to write this.

Yet, how irresponsible would that be? Is there a middle ground? I have 850 words to weigh in, offer insight and highlight injustice. This page is a place where I can express, for instance, how inconsolable I am after the election, and maybe connect with those of you who share my grief. Because let's be real: Things look grim. Take all the grim in the universe and mash it together with the snot of a pre-schooler who shoved a Tic-Tac up his nose and it starts to look very much like Mitch McConnell's face. It doesn't help matters that our incoming policy makers represent the lowest common denominator our country has to offer.

We are facing a billionaire Education Secretary, Betsy DuVos, a creationist with zero background in education. Steven Mnuchin, who is being given the Treasury, made billions by foreclosing on working stiffs. Our next possible Secretary of State, David Petraeus, will seek clearance from his probation officer in order to take the job because the philandering General mishandled classified information.

DOESNíT THAT SOUND JUST A TAD BIT FAMILIAR? ANYONE?!? Bueller?

I have to take sedatives on behalf of myself, and Hillary Clinton, in order to contemplate the depth of this hypocrisy.

And what of new EPA head Amy Oliver Cooke, lover of fracking and self-professed "energy feminist"? She also claims to be "pro-choice in energy sources." Well, I'm pro-choice in who gets to call themselves a feminist, and I draw the line at Cooke's appropriation of a term she obviously doesn't understand.

There is simply too much to dwell on here in this pending misery, so that's why I composed my own "Make Washing Dishes More Fun" suggestions:

1. If you really want to have a crackin' time at the homestead post-dinner, have the children do the dishes. The kids can stand on a colorful floormat made by the rubber industry, which also makes the toxic faux-grass rubber field at their school. Quick Tip: Don't offer them your favorite Williams-Sonoma Fleur de Sel dishwashing liquid. Give them the Dawn and find your peace as you listen, from your place on the couch, to 90 minutes of running water. Try not to let your thoughts wander to the true Americans peacefully protecting the water rights of 18 million people in North Dakota, who are daily being shot in the face with rubber bullets by law enforcement. Such thoughts are the blue balls of dishwashing nirvana.

2. Blow the roof off the joint by using paper plates and plastic utensils. Again, the kids can toss all detritus into the garbage freeing up precious time to study abstinence, the lord and our 10,000-year-old flat earth (thank you, new Education Secretary). If recycling is your thing, have the babes separate the paper and plastic even though global warming isn't real and neither are facts. As the energy feminist might say, EPA schmee-pee-aay.

3. Eat out. Kids eat gratis at Ikea on Tuesdays, which will free up extra dollars to have the ER doc remove that Tic-Tac from their nostril. Or maybe buy earthquake insurance so you have the illusion of security when the post-fracking earthquakes level your home.

4. Don't have kids? Not to worry. Invite some of your closest friends over. Commiserate. Break bread. Chat about which of you will no longer have health insurance once the Affordable Care Act is decimated. Drink Ouzo and smash all the dishware violently to the ground like the Greeks do. Appropriate away and make America Great Again. Opa! Afterward, walk barefoot across the glass shards as a symbolic gesture of the future. Go to the ER for stitches while you still can.

5. Do dishes wearing only an apron. Have your partner(s) wear nothing but an apron. Put on "Not Tonight" by Lil' Kim and turn it up so loud that Jeff Sessions and his racist micro penis can hear it. Get that water hot and steamy, break out the artisanal dishwashing liquid (for external use only), and smack every soft spot with a spatula. Have a post-coital smoke in front of a wood-burning fire. The energy femme isn't worried about the ozone, and you shouldn't be either.

It's all going be just fine. Just wait and see.