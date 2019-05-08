This is Poway. This is America.

I was at my daughter’s track meet when I learned of the shooting at the Chabad Synagogue in Poway. I happened to be making a note in my phone at the time (“purchase track spikes”) when a notification came across my screen. My involuntary audible reaction made a fellow parent startle.

“What?” she asked. “What happened?” I hesitated to speak because the vileness was so utterly incompatible with the moment.

It was, of course, a storybook day with a sky as clear and blue as so many other days when a particular and obscene, and particularly obscene, kind of violence took place—shooting people in their place of worship in what has become a quintessentially and wholly exportable American occurrence.

I was processing this news while, all around me, there were the vibrating sounds of children laughing, of parents chatting and sharing homemade snacks in the stands. The DJ was pumping tunes that had everyone low-grade bouncing in their stadium seats; hip-hop classics for the grown folks, more contemporary fare for the kids, some “Baby Shark Dance” on repeat for the youngest and, finally, some felled-by-bullets Nipsey Hussle by request and in praise of.

This backyard barbecue vibe was intermittently punctuated by announcements over the loudspeaker; first-calls for racers and last-calls for racers and a warning to the owner of the BMW blocking the gate to step to or get it towed.

There was the click-clack sound of spikes against concrete as athletes made their way to the field and the cheers of parents as their runners came blazing around the last turn. Then, a few moments later, the starting gun firing in the air.

The starting gun firing in the air. The shooter’s gun firing at Jewish worshipers. All under the same sky, in a sacred space on the last day of Passover, a celebration of the emancipation of Israelites from slavery.

On Sunday, the day after the terrorist attack on Chabad, my husband and I made a bouquet of stargazers and hydrangea and drove to Poway where we placed it among the other offerings at one of the two small memorials that had begun to grow. I stood back and took it all in.

I read messages left by children and I uprighted prayer candles that had tipped over in the wind. I’d begun to cry when a woman approached and put her arms around me. I turned and put my arms around her, this stranger, and we just stood there in an embrace for a bit, not more than a minute. And then her husband approached.

We talked quietly and very honestly about the immense and devastating pain we were feeling as bystanders and not just for this crime against humanity, but of the burning of the mosques in Escondido (by the same perpetrator of this violence) and of the shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand and Charleston. We talked about how absolutely crucial it is that if we reject hate, we must speak out against it wherever we see it and whenever we hear it. It was a moment of intense intimacy.

The couple, whose names I didn’t get, were part of the Alliance of Chinese Americans San Diego, and they’d come to the memorial to place a plaque with an open letter to Chabad of Poway.

“Our hearts broke after learning of the tragedy that happened to you yesterday,” the letter read. “Today, more than ever, we in the Chinese community stand strong in solidarity with you, our neighbors, brothers, sisters and friends… We condemn in the strongest possible terms the evil of anti-Semitism and violence… We call upon all communities to unite to confront all forms of hatred.”

It is necessary for all people who believe in humanity and goodness—love and connection to one another—to join together regardless of religion or race or class or political party, and say unequivocally that hate has no place in any of our communities. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus responded to the tragedy with many words of comfort but included the common this-is-not-who-we-are refrain.

“This is not Poway,” he said. But the home of 8-year-old Noya Dohan—who witnessed and was injured in the shooting, and who fled to the U.S. from Israel with her family after both her parents were injured by rockets—has, in the recent past, seen her Poway home defaced with swastikas.

Yes, this is Poway. The hard truth is that not only is this Poway, but this is all of America. We must acknowledge this to overcome it.

As the attack unfolded, 60-year-old Lori Gilbert-Kaye threw herself between the Nazi’s bullets and her friend, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. This likely wasn’t a thought-out decision; we humans are programed for flight or fight and she fought. Lori died fighting a Nazi. She was a Nazi fighter.

The best thing we can all do to honor her legacy is to also be Nazi fighters. We don’t have to take a bullet, as most of us will never find ourselves in such a situation. But there are other everyday ways to be Nazi fighters: We do it by seeing each other, making eye contact, talking with strangers and being vulnerable enough to connect across differences. We do it by being kind to one another, and sharing love, kindness and compassion with those we might not otherwise know. We do it by being brave enough to not remain silent when hate presents itself on even the most perfectly beautiful of blue-skied days.