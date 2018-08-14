To underserve and project

National City Mayor Ron Morrison

I’m hot and bothered these days and not just because of the oppressive heat. It’s because certain power players in National City—led by Mayor Ron Morrison and Police Chief Manny Rodriguez—don’t seem to understand that they work for The People. So yeah, I am up in my feelings about the patriarchal father-knows-best ruling class of the South Bay.

Unlike what happened to Earl McNeil on May 26, 2018, there is zero mystery about the rot at the core of National City politics. The cancer there is the most transparent thing about the last 70-plus-days-and-counting since McNeil was gravely injured while in the custody of the National City Police.

Those of us who have attended any of the National City Council meetings since the death of McNeil have personal experience with the outward disdain coming from Morrison and Rodriguez. Even those watching from afar have witnessed the hostility, both verbal from the Mayor and the Chief, and physical, from the latter’s officers.

Interestingly enough, it’s in the body language of all the men at the center of this fiasco.

Rodriguez claims he can’t help The Smirk, the joker-esque smile he shines on anyone who dares questions his authority. At the last meeting, during which a protest led to the arrest of six activists (myself included), Councilmember Jerry Cano couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the peaceful folks offering public comment on the death of a man. Callous doesn’t begin to describe it. And for his part, fellow councilmember Albert Mendevil sat like a lump on the dais, looking like he wanted to hurry up and get home to his dinner and the 10 o’clock news.

And good ol’ Mayor Morrison, who recently tried so desperately to change term limits so he could run for reelection again, rolled his eyes and sighed so frequently that he hardly needed to follow-up his performance with media interviews that included openly hostile comments toward the people he is paid to serve.

It’s worth lingering on this point about the people who Morrison is paid to serve, because, in his mind, who he’s meant to serve is a closed debate. Yes, the Mayor directly represents a local constituency but he also has a responsibility to the public at large. A public servant is a public servant. However, the narrative he is peddling—one shared, apparently, by Chief Rodriguez—is that the public protesters aren’t deserving of answers or time or attention because we aren’t residents of National City. By that logic, Earl McNeil wasn’t their resident to assault and fatally wound.

Last week, Voice of San Diego (VOSD) reported that Morrison and Rodriguez are declining an invitation to an upcoming town hall meeting organized by community protectors including my friend and McNeil family spokesperson, Tasha Williamson. It’s Morrison’s opinion that the public has no authority to ask for accountability.

“I’m not answerable to them,” Morrison told VOSD. “Just because they bark orders, we won’t jump.”

As far as I can tell, the only people barking anything are Chief Rodriguez and Mayor Morrison.

On Lori Saldaña’s Facebook, Morrison called activists “professional agitators” who were either “uninformed or politically grandstanding,” and accused them of going from “community to community protesting as they follow the cameras.”

“To my knowledge,” Saldaña wrote back, “There are no geographic restrictions or residency requirements for expressing concern over police practices or showing compassion for a person who has died in custody.”

“But there should be for grandstanding for the media,” Morrison wrote.

Now, I know I am not making a living from protesting and neither are the hundreds of people I’ve joined in a collective call for justice. Meanwhile the Mayor (total pay and benefits as of 2016 = $89,622) and the Police Chief (total pay and benefits as of 2016 = $267,079.00) are salaried, the very definition of professional. It is these men who grandstand before the media, changing their stories, flipping the narrative and redirecting focus away from their obstruction.

Like so many other men who exemplify the tyrannical moment in which we are living, Mayor Morrison and Chief Rodriguez operate as authoritarians. Their type of leadership isn’t deserving of the public trust and should not be excused or normalized by journalists covering local politics.

The problem is that neither of these men, entrusted with public welfare, seem to understand or care that the border separating National City from Chula Vista, Bonita and Barrio Logan is wholly imaginary when it comes to a person’s First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances.

It doesn’t matter if a person who takes issue with police violence resides in National City—or El Cajon or Los Angeles or Sacramento. It doesn’t matter if we live in Baltimore or Cleveland or Minnesota or North Charleston or Hempstead.

We, the People, are free to protest when our representatives, wherever they are, abuse their power. It is our inalienable right to demand that our grievances are addressed without being dismissed; to engage in civil disobedience without the threat of bodily injury or retribution.

Evident from the public statements and behaviors of National City leadership is that it isn’t the way we protest that has them tumbling over themselves to change their story and shift the focus. When we’ve spoken calmly and reasonably, we’ve been ignored. When we’ve been loud and angry, we’ve been arrested. No, it’s not about the method. It’s about the fact that we protest at all.