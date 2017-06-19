Vaguebooking at its finest

I dreaded making the call to my mother in Seattle, but after reading two cryptic Facebook posts by my brother, I knew I had to involve her. I also knew that I’d be ruining her day.

“I’m thankful for my band mates,” began a status update posted one day earlier. “Life is hard, I’m blessed to have you Jared Moonshine, Donovan Pfeifer and Scotty Summers. It would be a shame to leave this world and not say I love you. I love you guys, and all the great musicians I’ve had the pleasure to be around.”

The general tone of the graph and specifically the past tense in the last sentence gave me pause.

My brother has been down from time to time. A guitarist and vocalist in the Seattle-based “gruntry” band, Red Heart Alarm, Corey is an artist and a creative. He’s a kind, easy-going, deep and gentle guy whose cellular structure, like mine, isn’t built to adequately deflect the pain and injustice the world. Knowing this, and having myself been in a state of despair in recent months, I was concerned.

I navigated directly to his timeline to find another, more recent post added earlier that morning:

“The thing about depression is that often, the people closest to you don’t even realize you are having problems. Its [sic] hard to explain the feelings because the source seems to come from nowhere.”

Jesus Christ. My heart alarm was clanging as I scrolled through a series of comments from other family and friends, many of whom also had the same rising panic. Comment after comment reminded Corey not to do anything stupid. That he was loved and that he wasn’t alone. That there was help and that there was a way forward. I added my own two cents, urging him to seek help; I called his cell phone and when he didn’t pick up, that’s when I called The Gaydi Project to try to track his ass down. (For new readers, The Gaydi Project is sometimes how I refer to my mom.)

Once she was on notice, we texted back and forth as she tried to reach her son, then his boss, then his girlfriend. I started a series of frenetic texts, spaced out in an effort to be as annoying as possible, blowing his phone all the way up so that he couldn’t possibly ignore me.

“Dude.”

“Please send me a text that you’re alive.”

“Mom and I are trying to reach you.”

“I saw your FB posts. We are so worried. You are loved. Deeply.”

“By many people.”

“You do know you’re the hot one in RHA, right?”

For over an hour, it was crickets and tumbleweeds from him.

I felt sick to my stomach. I postponed my run to get groceries because I didn’t want to receive bad news in the cheese aisle at the brand new Trader Joe’s in my neighborhood.

I wandered around my house, trying to occupy myself amid the text-messaging flurries with my mother who, in a similar mindset, bailed on a much-needed hair appointment and instead grappled with both the wanderings of her imagination and her grey roots. The struggle is real.

“This is bad,” my mom texted. “This is really bad.”

I thought about putting on some music to drown out the hum of the refrigerator as I swept eddies of dog hair and rubber pellets that fall out of my daughter’s shoes after she runs on the artificial turf at her school. My mind had no diversions and immediately spun out to worst-case scenarios. My brain is the 12-time International Champion of Catastrophizing.

I needed music to settle me, but couldn’t settle on what tunes I’d want to ruin for the rest of my life if it turned out my brother had taken his own. I felt sicker. I moved around in the caustic silence, trying to remind myself not to panic, before finally deciding to play The Eagles since I already hate them.

As I was searching Glenn Frey on Pandora, my mother texted to let me know the police were headed to do a well-check. And I reached my brother’s girlfriend at the salon where she’s a stylist.

“He seemed fine this morning when I left him,” she said calmly, clarifying that she left for work first. We hung up so she could try to reach my brother and when that failed, she called back. She was in tears, saying she was headed toward home. I urged her to take a Lyft rather than drive, because she was so upset. I pictured her fleeing the salon, leaving behind a client in foils, blonde hair sprouting from the ends.

This entire whirlwind of worry took place to the complete obliviousness of my brother, who was totally fine and alive and busy at work where he’d shut off his phone. He eventually sat down to enjoy a peanut butter and jelly sandwich—isn’t that quaint?—and found no small number of missed calls and frantic text messages.

“Dude,” he said, laughing, when he called me. He was utterly himself: Laid back, thinking it was all pretty funny and also feeling bad that everyone was so worried. “I was just making reference to Chris Cornell.”

Both vaguebook posts were in reference to the Soundgarden frontman who died by suicide days earlier and not about my brother at all. Quite honestly, it made me resent Chris Cornell for no logical reason whatsoever.

I wanted to punch my little Jack Tripper in the neck.

“How about a little fucking context?” I said to him. “You know, maybe an intro that says ‘The death of Chris Cornell has me reflective today…’ or something to that effect?”

On the other side of this Three’s Company miscommunication spectacle, my brother went merrily on his way back to work, his girlfriend slapped him (I hope) and then sighed with relief. I got on with my trek to the grocery store where Don Henley happened to be playing (true story). And my mother whipped out her dark red lipstick while bitching about the inconvenience of being forced to cancel the dye job in the first place. Ours was not the upending tragedy that it could have been.

Which makes it vitally important that I mention this: If you are suffering from depression, there are folks in your corner. While vaguebooking blows, and needs to stop, it’s better than saying nothing. If that’s all you can do, type away and pay attention to the comments you receive. Whatever you do, please, please, many pleases—all the pleases—reach out for help. And you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.