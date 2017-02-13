We are the ones we’ve been waiting for

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

If, by confirming the remarkably unqualified Betsy DeVos [...], and ‘silencing’ the eloquent Elizabeth Warren [...], Senate Republicans believe they are putting out the fires of resistance, they have a surprise coming. They are doing the exact opposite. They are fanning the flames. The resistance to Trump and heavy-handed Republican rule is igniting across America. I am surer than ever that we will get our democracy back.”

—Robert Reich

Germanwings Flight 9525 had just reached a cruising altitude of 38,000 feet on March 14, 2015, when Captain Patrick Sondenheimer stepped away from his post to use the loo, leaving his co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, in charge. Upon return, Captain Sondenheimer found the cockpit door locked. He tried his emergency access code, but it had been disabled. He began yelling, demanding entry and furiously pounding at the door, eventually prying at it with a crowbar as passengers and crew looked on in horror.

All of this took place across a span of 10-minutes during which the plane raced in near-vertical descent at 3,500 feet per minute—or 58 harrowing feet per second—one wing, then the other, clipping mountaintops; the ground growing closer, until the plane slammed into the French Alps. One-hundred-fifty people from 18 countries watched the process of their own obliteration at the hands of a person tasked with their well-being and safety.

Lubitz, we would later find out, had been treated over the years for varying degrees of mental illness severe enough that he should never have been flying a plane.

Jean-Sebastian Beaud, a recovery worker, discovered the cockpit voice recorder within 30 minutes of rappelling into the crash site that day. But before the data could be analyzed, he stayed in a tent in the Alps that night, thinking of the passengers and haunted by the devastation he’d seen.

“I could imagine what they went through,” he recalled to GQ in 2016, “and it was hard to sleep.”

In my many sleepless nights over the last weeks, I’ve thought a lot about this crash. And it is with the utmost respect for the victims and their families when I say this: I think We, the People are the captain of this plane called America 2017, and we have been locked out of the cockpit.

I’m guessing to some this seems dramatic (and to others, offensive), but to anyone who is paying attention—and a lot of us are—this isn’t hyperbole. This is homegrown American terrorism by those tasked to care for our well-being and safety.

In just over two weeks, we have experienced a precipitous change in altitude and collective drop of the stomach. We are on a very rapid, very dangerous descent thanks in part—though not solely—to 45, as I’m going to call him.

To me, 45 is a sociopathic figurehead with a big title and a little pen. He’s a tantruming three-year-old who scrunches his face and kicks his feet and pounds his fists, hammering out 140 irrational characters at a time, overusing the exclamation point like a child writing a letter to Santa, red crayon in his puny angry fist. #reclaimtheexclamationpoint

Forty-five is, if nothing else, a Trojan Horse because with him, we also got the anti-semitic, white supremacist Stephen Bannon, and the conniving, diabolical Mike Pence.

The bigger, more important truth: This is not new. The duplicitous, sinister, sexist, classist, homophobic, anti-Islamist, white nationalist leaders have been with us long before now.

Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Tom Cotton, Orrin Hatch, John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, Ted Cruz, Susan Collins—shall I keep going? There are 52 of these folks who are in lock-step with upending American democracy. These parasites exist on the other side of the aisle, too (Joe Manchin). They are all the same as 45 and Bannon and Pence, they simply do not verbalize it in the they-say-what’s-on-their-minds “honesty” that was ushered in with this administration.

This is obvious by their rubber stamping of the most unqualified Education Secretary in U.S. history; an openly racist person for Attorney General; an oil man as Secretary of State; a rich neurosurgeon at the top of Housing and Urban Development. Each cabinet appointment features an individual who intends to undo, dismantle and obliterate, like flight 9525, the department she/he heads.

Such moves constitute but a trifle of what has been done in the past three weeks, underscoring the fact that ideology is more important to these monsters than the American people and American democracy. And they are tactical as all get out, bombarding the public with decisions that inflict severe and widespread trauma, flying that plane directly toward the ground. They’re hoping we’ll gasp in awe for a minute and go back to shopping and watching our giant screen TVs.

It’s a horrible thing that is happening. It is. But it is also a gift. This great unveiling has allowed more people to see clearly the truth of who our elected leaders are.

Now we get to find out who We, the People are. Like Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, said in a speech last weekend to white anti-racist activists at UCLA, “We get to decide the fate of humanity.”

Indeed, we must. We should be crying and wailing and freaking out. Things are dire.

And, too, it’s time to grab the crowbars and tear that fucking door off its hinges before it’s too late.