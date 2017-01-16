We don’t know the way of the child

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

There was a time, in what seems so long ago that I barely remember, when my husband and I brought a baby into our home through transracial adoption. There was no nine-month timeframe for preparation. There were no birthing classes or baby showers or nesting periods resembling the steady click of wheels on a roller coaster track leading toward that first drop. There was only the taken-for-granted freedom of a childfree life: movies, late dinners, live shows, sleeping in…

… And then there was chaos. There we were, cruising along at a comfortable altitude with all the legroom of the emergency row, when we were suddenly shoved out of the plane through a door we opened.

Those early days and months were brutal. With lots of book knowledge and a theoretical understanding of racism in America, we had taken an intellectual approach to becoming a mixed-race family. Lo, the intentions of good white people who passed on the What to Expect When You’re Expecting series in lieu of The Invisible Man. Swaddling and diaper changing and sleep patterns? Bitch, please. We’re in The Struggle.

As a result, we fumbled a bit on the parental learning curve and to survive, we held tight to a mantra shared by my best friend and her husband. “We don’t know the ways of the baby” became the words we said to each other when the crying wouldn’t stop or the fever wouldn’t break or the sleep wouldn’t come. The hum of those words repeated—as we took turns pacing with our infant around and around and around the dining room table—carried me through the worst of it like Angela Bassett’s Tina Turner nam-myoho-renge-kyoing her way to survival.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

This chant evolved over time, becoming “we don’t know the ways of the toddler” and later, once communication with actual words was possible, to the infrequent but still helpful “we don’t know the ways of the grade-schooler.”

Someone please explain to me why (DEARLORDWHY?!?) a child wouldn’t turn in the homework that is completed and ready to be turned in on time. How hard is it? The work is done. Turning it in is the easiest part.

Accountability, responsibility, choices. These are the droning syllables to which our kid currently rolls her lovely eyes at and which makes me want to scratch mine out.

Today, as we stare down the “Do Not Disturb” sign hanging from our tween’s bedroom door handle, and frequently find ourselves trying to penetrate the near-permanent fixture of headphones over her ears, the current (and most humbling) iteration of our credo is this: “We don’t know fuck-all about the alien who’s abducted our daughter.”

Honestly, there are moments when I wouldn’t be the least bit shocked if a squealing bloody creature split forth from my kid’s stomach. It would explain a lot, actually.

Growing up is really tough. Research has revealed that the teenage brain is under extreme transformation; comparable only to the rewiring that happens in toddlerhood. It’s the neurons more than the hormones, apparently, that lead to the psychosis. Some say teens are brain damaged and I am tempted to agree when in one moment, my child wants to wrestle with me, and the next she’s pissed as hell that I wrestled with her.

But when things go haywire around my house, I try to remind myself what it was like to be her age. This is important. When I was her age, I was forced to be so much older than I was. I give it my best effort to let stuff go, having an inner dialogue to quickly assess whether a certain issue is worth going to the mat. Is she going to turn out to be a slob if I don’t make her clean her room every day? Probably not. Or maybe. Is she going to be an asshole grown-up if I let her watch two uninterrupted hours (okay, three) of Jessie on the weekend? Maybe. Or probably not.

My room was a general teenage shit-show. And I spent countless hours with with Tattoo and Mr. Roarke; with Captain Stubing, Doc, Gopher, Isaac, Julie and Charo (cuchi! cuchi!). I watched every single episode of M*A*S*H so many times, I could “name That episode” in the first 30 seconds. I went to college. I got a job. And while some may disagree, I am neither a snob nor an asshole. I can be both of those things at times, but behaviors are separate from the person and generally speaking, I turned out OK.

If we survive the next seven years, our kid will be okay, too. What is difficult in this moment of our kid’s transition from loving child to disdainful teen to (hopefully) loving adult, is that it is nearly impossible to parse out what is normal tween/teen behavior, what is adoption and what is race. Her identity development is going deep and the intersectionalities of who she is are more complex than any how-to book. So I am—we are—rolling with it to help her navigate her way. I’m scaling back the nagging, and digging deep to provide patience, support, connection, listening and understanding. There’s an awful lot of tongue biting, too. And hope that we manage to stick the landing of our freefall.