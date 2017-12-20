We the decent people

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

Decent people of America: We have to take the wins where we can get them, no? Yes. We have to. We must. And we must simultaneously prepare for the obliteration of the euphoria following each win—like the astounding election of Doug Jones, Alabama’s newest senator. This is inevitable given the anti-humanity GOP and their feckless leader.

These are facts and the hits are gonna keep on coming; expect 2018 to look a lot like 2017, only with less access to information, higher health insurance premiums, fewer national parks, more melted ice caps and more state sanctioned violence.

So how to survive this catastrophic shitshow? Here are a few tactics to employ for maximal endurance:

1. Help someone worse off than yourself. Look around at your First-world problems and see the Third-world ones unfolding all around. Pick your issue, jump in and make a difference in the lives of those who are feeling exponentially more hurt than you. This will serve to a.) make a difference for another human, and; b.) lift you up in unquantifiable ways.

2. Embrace spontaneity. Some of us are puritans when it comes to friends stopping by unannounced, interrupting naked time or reading time or napping time. But that unexpected knock on the door can be the lifeline you never knew you needed. In-person visits force you to shut off the noise of social media and engage with actual eye contact, resulting in the kind of intimate gathering that feeds the soul. Food and drink and connection are a salve to even the most severe wounds. When possible, throw the doors open and host potlucks.

3. Eat ‘n’ Spend. This is an individualized version of the how-to-survive-a-terrorist-attack command from George W. Bush circa 2001 (never thought I’d miss that guy). Forty-three wanted Americans to show patriotism through capitalism, to collectively save the economy. And boy howdy, did we! Remember all the Hummers on the roads? Eat ‘n’ Spend, however, is a wholly self-serving endeavor: How much food and how much stuff can I cram in the bottomless sorrow-hole of my existence? Quite a lot, actually, if the Trump Twenty on my hips is any indication. When experiencing the mean reds, just imagine that North Korea is about to nuke the “Unconditional Surrender” statue and consider how you want your last days to play out. Tomorrow is not promised, so how do you want to live today? Eat your feelings, friend! You want that entire skillet of foie gras? Ask for an extra basket of bread. Better yet, skip the baguette and smear it directly on your tongue.

4. Take risks. Hate your job? Hate your spouse? Hate your local elected official? Stop being such a hater and take control where you have control. Quit your job and launch that dog-walking business you’ve always dreamed of. Get a divorce and explore your inner pansexual. Launch your candidacy for the school board or city council or state senate and unseat the fucksticks creating all the fuckery. The young‘uns among us, I’m especially talking to you.

5. Be kind, be forgiving—toward others, toward ourselves. We all make mistakes and these times are fraught with missteps as each of us navigates various states of meltdown and disillusionment. There must be room to fall apart, so long as we get back up and keep going.

6. Meditate. Download the Insight Timer app and give over 10 minutes of each day to Sarah Blondin. You’re welcome.

7. Embrace pharmaceuticals. Look, we can’t always manage the onslaught, and there is no shame in admitting this. Zoloft, Lexapro, Prozac—these medicines can help ease the pain and create space for solid decision-making.

8. And weed! Don’t forget weed. Lucky Californians will be free to use it recreationally come January provided Jeff Sessions and his DOJ don’t crack down. But the Golden State’s been golden for some time when it comes to medicinal use and no matter what the pearl-clutchers say, medical marijuana works wonders for anxiety.

9. Deepen positive relationships and ditch negative ones. Surround yourself with people you like and love, draw them closer and commit to liking them and loving them even more. “Love harder” is phrase of the year in my house and has been important to personal survival. Conversely, cut any Trump supporters out of your life. If your personal trainer likes Little Hands, fire her right away. Only employ the services of those who share your values. The line in the sand has been drawn; this is not a Republican or Democrat thing. This is a moral and ethical thing.

10. Resist. Resist. Resist. Never quit. Make a commitment to call elected officials. Put their phone numbers in your contact list and call every day. If that’s too much, call weekly. Speak out against hate when you hear it. Stand up for the marginalized among us. Show up and be counted, for we are decent people.