Like so many good white people over the past few weeks, Jonathan Verk and his wife Staci had reached their tipping point. News of the separation of children and parents seeking asylum at our southern border compelled the Verks to take action and inspire others to take action. And this matters.

Make no mistake: What is happening on our watch is an American atrocity. Full stop. This is not a left or right issue; a Democrat or Republican issue. It is a moral issue, one that a loud contingent who comprise the very worst of America refuses to understand. These folks have no compassion for anyone unlike them, or any interest in acknowledging the desperate plight of their fellow human beings. By and large, the immigrants caught up in this catastrophe are refugees who have fled something so unimaginably awful, that walking hundreds of miles and crossing deserts on foot, only to face possible separation from their babies, is somehow less awful than the reality they face in their home country.

Yet, for so many others like the Velks, this barbaric moment is resonating on a cellular level. Our tolerance for existential pain has been breached. We have finally had enough. White people—and yes, this is about race, which is why I’ve said “white people” three times and might say it a whole bunch more—have passed the point of head-in-the-sand obliviousness. It seems our handy-dandy skill set of generational amnesia and willful ignorance, honed over centuries of blissful autonomy and freedom, is finally breaking down. Goodbye to all that.

And so it is that the Velks did what white people (four! Say it with me!) need to be doing in this critical moment and have a responsibility to do every day: They used their political, social and financial capital to organize.

Several weeks ago and over the course of five days, they put on a rally of 1,500 people and collected hundreds of comfort items—stuffed animals, books, soft blankets—for separated and detained children. They also chartered two buses that transported a caravan of 75 predominantly white people from the West L.A. Federal Building to San Diego. It was there at an adult detention facility that they joined other protesters, all young people of color from local activist group Generation Justice, seven of whom were arrested later that night for peaceful actions. Later, despite requests from longtime local immigration activist Mark Lane, who works inside with detainees, the caravaners stopped on their way home to deliver their collected goods to a separate children’s detention facility nearby.

So, here’s the thing: Taking action is good and white people absolutely need to be in the fight for justice on all levels. Change will not come without us. But it is imperative that those who join the work know how to become co-conspirators. And this requires getting out of our own way.

White folks have a habit of making things about us. In fact, it is a typically white thing to step into spaces and take over. We are used to leading, to having a platform, to fixing things, to being respected and lauded and praised, because white supremacy has vaulted us to the top rung of value in society.

Dropping in to deliver goods without coordinating with a local community is highly problematic, no matter how well-intentioned, and contains a whiff of activist tourism. There is no higher example of white privilege and benevolence than the caravaners being asked by a person on the ground not to do something (visit the children’s detention center) and doing it anyway.

Further, wipipo should not seek gold stars for being “allies.” This isn’t about us. Sure, it’s important to use connections and get media coverage, but being a good ally means directing that spotlight toward those who have been in the fight for years, who generally tend to be people of color. Those of us with access to power and platforms must use them to elevate marginalized voices.

To be very clear, none of this is to say the caravaners did a bad thing or are in any way bad people. That is nonsense. It is to say that we all must be more mindful and more purposeful to educate ourselves as to what it means to be an ally and how best to make use of our whiteness.

And in a moment of growth, the caravaners did this. When the local experienced activist explained with calm and compassion why protests were being discouraged at the children’s detention center (it frightens the kids, and they get put on lockdown and lose privileges when protests happen), the caravaners were captivated and changed their approach. They still went to the location. But instead of everyone getting off the buses and protesting outside, two people walked to the front door, rang the doorbell, and delivered the items they’d collected that morning at the rally.

All in all, this action begun by the Velks was a success and will hopefully serve as an inspiration for more people to take action. Caravaning and protesting are not for everyone, but there are a million ways to plug in and to be part of the majority who reject what is happening in our name. But to be most effective, we must decenter our whiteness, defer to the experts, ask how we can best be of help, and take our cues from those who have fought this fight the longest.