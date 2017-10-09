This woman is on FEYE-Ahhhh

So there I was one morning last week doing my breakfast-cooking, lunch-packing, dog-feeding, dish-washing, homework-reviewing, active-listening and deep-breathing Monday-thru-Friday routine. I did all of this in 45 minutes and had a cup of coffee. And reminded the Sullen One four times to brush her teeth. And nagged her to put on her shoes.

“Put your shoes on,” I said. “Please put your shoes on,” I said again. “Ruby, please put on your shoes, honey, this is the third time I’ve asked,” I said.

It’s a carnival act of getting my formerly-compliant baby—now a full-size, willful person with an arsenal of withering side-eye—out the door to school without breaking her spirit. My life, as readers can tell from the above description, offers no respite from the shitshow that is America 2017.

On this day, however, I remained calm because I started my day with a 10-minute meditation, during which I pretended to clear my mind. I remained calm because I go to all of the therapy. I remained calm because of Zoloft. To wit, I’m working very hard at being less anxious; on being less me. I fail and flail so regularly, I feel like I should take stock when I don’t. And I did a heckuvua job that morning, if I do say so myself.

But the day was young.

In all of my Wonder Womaning, I missed three clear signs pointing to the unraveling ahead: I’d failed to brush my own teeth or get dressed. Oh, and I’d forgotten to plug in my electric car the previous night. Upon this realization, my Generalized Anxiety Disorder took one giant swipe at all that zen I’d been harnessing. My heart began beating faster.

“Jump in, baby. I have enough juice to get you to school.”

“Are you sure, Mama?” Ruby said. She was skeptical.

“Yup. I can find a charger after that. Don’t worry.”

Ruby dispatched one of the aforementioned side-eyes and popped in her earbuds.

By the time we got to the freeway, sweat was trickling down all my fleshy parts plus my kneecaps. I know it’s bad when my kneecaps go. By the time we got to the second freeway, the range anxiety (a condition electric car users know well) made me want to cry. By the time we got to the third freeway, I knew we weren’t going to make it.

“Shit,” I said, envisioning my vape pen tucked into my medicine cabinet at home. I veered from our route and headed toward the only charging station I know in the area.

The kid started giggling. “It’s okay, Mama. Breathe.” And then with glee, “I get to miss math!” And then threatening, “But I cannot. Miss. Art. Mama! I will be really pissed if I miss art.” She’s been using the word “pissed” lately and contextually, she nails it every time.

I sighed and giggled with her. My brain was telling me to freak. I pushed back. Just because she’s late to math doesn’t mean she won’t go to college, I said to myself.

I pulled into the charging station and reached for my wallet. Of course, there was no wallet where a wallet should have been.

Shit, shit, shit, I thought to myself as I backed away from the charger.

“Mama! Oh my God! What are you doing?”

“It’s OK, we can make it home and get the Mini.” That would be my husband’s classic car he’s trying to sell so we can afford to buy private health insurance if we even have that option after Trump & Co. are done with us.

Fucking Trump. Fucking GOP. These were my thoughts as I raced toward home—as much as one can race when getting stuck behind first a city bus, and then a dump truck, and then a mobile home. I was trying to stop this downward spiral lest I grind my teeth down to nubs or go into full cardiac arrest. Ruby would definitely miss art class if that happened; she’d be so pissed.

“Do you even know how to drive it?” Ruby asked after I’d let the Mini warm up for a few minutes. Now it was my turn to give the side-eye, because I am the valedictorian of stick shift. In my panic, though, I forgot about the clutch pedal when I threw the car into reverse.

“Oh my God, Mama, what are you doing?” Ruby yelled at me as the car stalled.

“I got this,” I said, starting the car again. “It’s going to be OK.”

And this is how we found ourselves rumbling, bouncing, hurtling toward the blinding sun—again—at 125 kilometers per hour. The radio wasn’t working so it was just me in my PJs, the noisy argument between my brain and my heart, and the intermittent bursts of my daughter’s off-key singing from the back seat.

“This girl is on FEYE-Ahhhh…,” she was singing.

That seemed appropriate. Anyone who saw us on the road that day likely witnessed flames coming from my body.

Ruby made it to some portion of her math class and to all of her art class. I rode the clutch in stop-and-go traffic, until I made it home and crawled directly to my vape pen.