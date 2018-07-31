Aaryn Belfer's mugshot

It was never on my bucket list to spend a single moment of my life in jail, let alone an entire night. But when Black women speak, I listen. And Black women activists in San Diego made it clear to a group of protestors that it was past time for good white folk to put our bodies on the line just as they have been doing since—well, forever.

And so, there I sat last Tuesday at 10 p.m. and nearly to the edge of dawn on Wednesday at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility with a purple band on my left wrist.

I was arrested as part of a group being called the NC6—“NC” standing for National City, and “6” for the five women and one man who disrupted the National City Council meeting on July 24 in protest of the stiff-arming coming from the National City Police Department [NCPD] concerning the death of Earl McNeil.

I was among those dragged from council chambers while chanting: You! Have! Blood on your hands!

For those who aren’t familiar, McNeil was a Black man who suffered a fatal brain injury and other bodily traumas while in NCPD custody. In an interesting twist, he also happened to be a paid informant for then-District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis. Testimony McNeil later recanted and claimed was coerced helped Dumanis put a man, James Carter, in prison for 237 years.

Yet for two months since McNeil was violently arrested, the NCPD has been recalcitrant with the public and—despite its claims otherwise—with McNeil’s family as well. Its multiple statements have been slippery shapeshifters, and at every turn the community has been met with taunts from Chief Manny Rodriguez in the form of indifference, outward disdain and bullying punctuated by his trademark callous smirk.

You! Have! Blood on your hands!

The demands we were trying to highlight are simple and reasonable in a so-called democracy:

1. Release all unedited surveillance and bodycam footage;

2. Release the Medical Examiners report to the public;

3. Release the names of all officers involved; and,

4. Allow an independent investigation.

×

As activists, our compass point is Earl McNeil. His well-being should have been central to those sworn to protect and serve. The public deserves transparency; after all, if there is nothing to hide, why are they hiding?

And so it was with our hands painted red, the NC6 rushed the front of the room and engaged in a die-in.

You! Have! Blood on your hands!

That mantra, directed at police and council members alike, would become our meditation. We continued to repeat it long after we’d been removed from the public meeting room and propped up against the wall in the hallways of the council chambers.

You! Have! Blood on your hands!

Video of the action is readily available on social media and what is clear, as our arrests unfolded publicly, is the contrast between how the white women members of NC6 were handled carefully (the police were pretty rough with our male co-conspirator), while the Black women activists were treated violently. One of us (because we are an us) was dragged from the room by her handcuffs, injuring her shoulder.

Which prompts the question: If the NCPD behave this way openly and in front of cameras, what exactly are they doing when they think nobody is watching?

You! Have! Blood on your hands!

While the NC6 has gotten a lot of recognition, there were more than 40 people acting together with the singular goal of transparency from the NCPD. The experience has been transformative, and I only have 850 words of a story that deserves 85,000.

This collective act of civil disobedience is a story of leadership by some fierce-as-fuck Black women in the face of corruption.

It’s the story of an audience that erupted in support at the moment we began our die-in.

It’s the story of activists who refused to go home while the NC6 could not.

It’s the story of brave people who stationed themselves at every exit of the building until we were led out for police transport.

It is the story not of protesters, but protectors who stood face-to-face with officers clad in riot gear showing them what de-escalation looks like.

It is the story of allies and concerned citizens who did not leave us behind; from racial justice soldiers who stayed up all night to help get us out of jail, to the (full circle) Black women warriors who picked us up from jail blasting Kendrick Lamar on the car stereo, and bearing food and water and love and a pack of smokes. Damn it if I’m not engulfed in emotion all over again.

You! Have! Blood on your hands!

Earl McNeil was on my mind as I entered the doors of Las Colinas where I turned over my few belongings, gave a urine sample, had my photo taken, got a full body scan, and was patted down. And then we, the women of NC6, waited out the hours in solidarity. We waited with each other, with the other women awaiting their fate, and with those on the outside waiting for our release. We waited in solidarity with the McNeil family and the families of every single person killed at the hands of police across the country.

The NCPD has blood on its hands, and if Chief Rodriguez and the city council think we are going away, they are gravely mistaken.

You! Have! Blood on your hands!