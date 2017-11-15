CityWeek: Housing measures, hurricane kittens and a “ghetto” comment

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

San Diego needs more affordable housing, and there are a few potential local ballot measures that aim to make that happen. One idea, proposed by the San Diego Housing Federation, would be a property tax increase to fund 7,500 housing units. In a poll, the Housing Federation found that 71 percent of city voters would support a tax hike costing property owners $19 per $100,000 of assessed home value annually. Another proposal, by councilmember David Alvarez, would mandate that any increases in hotel tax revenue be directed toward permanent supportive housing and homelessness services for the next 20 years.

What people are saying:

“To date, every proposal brought forward, from industrial tents to campgrounds have been largely ineffective. It is abundantly clear that the most effective way to address homelessness is to have an ample supply of permanent supportive housing available for families and individuals that are close to or actually experiencing homelessness.”

—David Alvarez, in a memo to Council President Myrtle Cole

“Affordable housing is critical to keeping people from being displaced from their neighborhoods and pushed onto the streets. If we could pass a $900 million bond, which is what we tested in our poll, very successfully, we believe this could produce somewhere between 7,500 and 9,000 homes for folks who are at the edge, including 2,500 permanent supportive housing units for folks living on the street right now.”

—Stephen Russell, San Diego Housing Federation’s Executive Director

“With the right resources, like the bills California recently passed, together with ‘yes in my backyard’ support countywide, we can create housing that effectively addresses our closely linked homelessness and housing crises.”

—Father Joe’s Villages CEO Jim Vargas, in a commentary piece for the San Diego Union-Tribune

Our take:

In our Oct. 4 Hot Topic, we wrote about California lawmakers who decided to pass a package of affordable housing bills, and said we hoped local leadership was taking note. It seems maybe they have. Tax hikes are a notoriously tough sell, but if there was ever a time to support affordable housing measures, it’s now. Passing either (or even both) of these measures could be an important next step in the long process to create affordable housing in San Diego.

HAM OF THE WEEK

NIMBY Gary Smith of the San Diego Downtown Residents Group for stating that the new Father Joe’s housing facility would create a “ghetto on the south side of downtown.” Can someone let Gary know we don’t use that word anymore?

CUTE OF THE WEEK

What’s better than one survivor kitty? Five kitties. Hurricane Harvey rescue Cassidy—who was abandoned in a Houston parking lot just before the hurricane hit—recently surprised the staff of the Helen Woodward Animal Center when she gave birth to Canyon, Cici, Cisco, and Conroe. All four will be available for adoption by mid-December (ahem, someone’s getting a special present this year).

NEWSY BITS

(Click upper right-hand corner to enlarge)