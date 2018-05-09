CityWeek: A visit from Sessions, Prop. 68 and accessing Accessor Dronenburg

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

Just two weeks after the caravan of Central American refugees arrived at the Tijuana border, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Border Field State Park on Monday to meet with officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. He also announced that the Department of Homeland Security would have a “zero tolerance” policy for people who attempt to cross into the U.S. illegally, even those claiming political asylum. There were also veiled threats that children of those crossing illegally would be separated from their families. “We will prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you,” said Sessions. “If you don’t like that, then don’t smuggle children over our border.”

What people are saying:

“Dear Mr. Sessions: With all due respect, we don’t want you in our district. We are a proud community of immigrants & kids of immigrants & friends of immigrants & refugees. Peddle your hate and bigotry elsewhere. Please. #AD80”

—Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, via Twitter.

“Criminalizing and stigmatizing parents who are only trying to keep their children from harm and give them a safe upbringing will cause untold damage to thousands of traumatized families who have already given up everything to flee terrible circumstances in their home countries.”

—Amnesty International Americas Director Erika Guevara-Rosas, to Associated Press.

“Why are you doing this? Do you have a heart? Do you have a soul?... You’re an evil, evil, evil man! Get out of my state!”

—William Johnson of Backbone San Diego, who yelled at the Attorney General at his appearance using a bullhorn.

Our take:

Within an hour of First Lady Melania Trump announcing her new “Be Best” program for children—which emphasizes children having every “opportunity to enjoy their innocence”—her husband’s attorney general was announcing that the U.S. would begin enforcing a policy of forcibly removing children from parents and incarcerating the parents in the guise of border security. Make no mistake: The official U.S. policy is literally to rip children from the arms of their parents and lock them up. However, it’s important to remember this is hardly a new policy. Lost in many of the narratives and cable news diatribes was that over 700 children have already been taken from their parents since October, according to a recent article in the New York Times. Just last week, a federal judge in San Diego heard arguments in an ACLU class action suit that challenges the separation of an asylum seeker from her seven-year-old daughter. The only thing that has changed is that now the administration, seeing an opportunity to throw some red meat to their base, is now openly vocalizing a disgusting policy that will do nothing to deter illegal immigration.

HAM OF THE WEEK

Wouldn’t it be great if every time we did something unethical, we could just tell the local media something like whoops, my bad? That seems to be the continuing logic of County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk (and Carl Fredricksen look-alike) Ernest Dronenburg, who seems to be basically counting on voter ignorance or disinterest in his primary race despite the fact that since he’s been in office he’s a.) attempted to block gay marriages back in 2013; b.) spent $90,000 of taxpayer dollars on sometimes dubious trips; c.) bought stock in a real estate developer a few months after being sworn in as the person in charge of setting property taxes, and, most recently; d.) failed to disclose a $5,000 contribution from the GOP (the office is technically non-partisan).

COMING DOWN THE PIPE

Previews of the important or idiotic items possibly coming to a ballot or legislature near you.

One of the propositions appearing on the June ballot is Prop 68, or the Parks, Environment and Water Bond. Approval of Prop 68 would allow the state to sell $4.1 billion in general obligation bonds to fund natural habitat conservation ($1.5 billion), parks and recreation projects ($1.3 billion) and water-related projects ($1.3 billion), including flood protection, groundwater clean up and potable water.

Of those funds, the greatest portions would go toward state conservancies and wildlife conservation ($767 million) and creating parks in communities that lack them ($725 million), according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office. Repayment is estimated to take 40 years at $200 million per year, which would be collected through general tax revenues. However, the LAO also expects the bonds to save local governments several tens of millions of dollars every year for several decades on such environmental projects.

So far, there’s overwhelming support for Prop 68, which was authored by Senate President Kevin de León (D-24). Supporters include Governor Jerry Brown and the California Democratic Party, plus a long list of organizations such as the California State Parks Foundation, Sierra Club California and The Nature Conservancy. They argue that Prop 68’s funding is but a drop in the California debt bucket, while providing uncontested benefits. If it passes, the LAO expects annual spending on debt to remain below 5 percent through 2025.

There is little opposition to Prop 68 and zero dollars donated to the campaign against it. Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, argues that the funds aren’t sufficient to cover deferred park maintenance and the allotted money would be unfairly distributed to “politicians to spend on their pet projects.” In a March U-T editorial, he also noted that many parks promised to underserved neighborhoods in a 2006 bond have yet to be completed.

While it leaves future generations with the bill, Prop 68 would also leave them with enhanced natural resources—an undoubtedly worthy investment in a time when the federal government is waging war on the environment.

NEWSY BITS

(Click on upper-right hand corner of image to enlarge)