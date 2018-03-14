CityWeek: Trump’s run for the border, labor beef and DeMaio drops out after barely dropping in

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

President Trump visited San Diego on Tuesday to tour the border wall prototypes and to talk to soldiers at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

What people are saying:

“I welcome President Trump to California and San Diego. He will see firsthand how a major American city benefits from having not just a modern border crossing but also a working relationship with Mexico. San Diego is living proof that a healthy economy, low unemployment rate and strong international ties are not mutually exclusive.”

—Mayor Kevin Faulconer

“@POTUS, while you’re in SD visiting your wasteful border wall prototypes, you should stop by the Tijuana River Valley. I can think of better ways to use the $$$ you want to waste on your wall—like improving our infrastructure to prevent sewage spills that pollute our beaches.”

—Rep. Juan Vargas, via Twitter

“Thanks for the shout-out, @realDonaldTrump. But bridges are still better than walls. And California remains the 6th largest economy in the world and the most prosperous state in America. #Facts”

—Gov. Jerry Brown, via Twitter

Our take:

Honestly, what a complete farce. While we’re not downplaying the importance of a presidential visit to San Diego, the local media practically treated it as if it was some kind of historical summit or as if Trump was here to reveal some grand plan to fund his pet project. In the end, he spent less than an hour touring the prototypes and mainly used the visit as a publicity stunt to talk about how California was “begging him to build a wall,” how Gov. Jerry Brown is doing a “poor job” and how he especially likes the walls that he can see through. Great. Brilliant. Meanwhile, there’s no funding for the wall (and there probably won’t be anytime soon) and San Diego is spending much-needed funds and resources protecting these monuments to the president’s ego. We commend the patriots who came out to protest the president’s racist policies, but at the end of the day, this was merely a grandstanding, reality show distraction from the more substantive news of the day (hey, did you hear about that story the Washington Post broke about ICE agents separating a Congolese mother and her 7-year-old daughter and how the daughter has been held in a Chicago jail for over four months? No? Oh, well).

WAIT... WHAT?

A semi-regular section where we break down an otherwise complicated and confusing issue so readers understand why it matters.

So what just happened?

As this issue was going to press, Service Employees International Union [SEIU] Local 221 was preparing to make a big decision: whether to withdraw from the San Diego Working Families Council [SDWFC]. The potential union breakup comes down to the endorsement of former Assemblymember Lori Saldaña for the Fourth District County Supervisor seat. Saldaña told Voice of San Diego she got the nod from SDWFC, but SEIU 221 supports fellow Democrat Nathan Fletcher in the race. This pits two labor allies, SDWFC and SEIU Local 221, against each other.

Wait, what? Why is this happening?

OK, so Mickey Kasparian started SDWFC after he was removed from the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council last year. This happened after a wave of lawsuits from former female employees accusing him of workplace misconduct. There were accusations of gender and disability discrimination, sexual assault, wrongful termination and more.

Standing with the women instead of Kasparian became San Diego’s own #MeToo movement. During the height of the accusations, Saldaña was one of 46 high-profile San Diego Dems who demanded an independent investigation on Kasparian. But now she’s backtracking a bit and stopping short of condemning Kasparian. Through the SDWFC endorsement, Saldaña has gained his blessing and probably doesn’t want to ruffle his feathers anymore. She also probably feels a little safer doing this now that, within the last two months, all the lawsuits against Kasparian were settled privately.

Why does this matter to me?

It’s yet another bad look for organized labor. It’s not entirely uncommon for one labor council to back one candidate and another union to endorse another, but it’s rare that this happens with two that are so inter-connected. The real concern here is with Saldaña. She’s essentially using the legal settlements’ indiscretion to support Kasparian, because it’s personally beneficial to her. Seeing Saldaña ease up on Kasparian, although she’s historically stood beside women in such circumstances (i.e. former mayor Bob Filner’s scandal), is worrisome. Saldaña has not raised a ton of campaign funds, and an endorsement from a labor council might help, but is it really worth the bad optics? When voters connect the dots, it just doesn’t look good for her. And while Kasparian is legally off the hook without having to admit guilt, the SEIU going against him could be yet another sign that his castle is crumbling.

NEWSY BITS

(Click upper right of image to enlarge)