CityWeek: Clueless Carl, silly supervisors and a cheetah named Steve

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

On April 17, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will meet in a closed session to discuss backing the U.S. Justice Department’s lawsuit against California’s sanctuary state laws. These laws shield undocumented immigrants in several ways, including notifying employees of worksite inspections by federal immigration officers, and prohibiting local law enforcement from telling ICE when undocumented immigrants will be released from custody.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the laws, which were signed in by Gov. Jerry Brown in October, are unconstitutional and a threat to public safety. Recently, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to join in on the Trump administration’s lawsuit.

What people are saying:

“This is a major public safety issue. Let’s be clear — this is about people who are coming into our country illegally and they’re breaking the law — they’re criminals.”

—San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, to FOX News

“Our sheriff’s deputies are not and should not be forced to carry out immigration duties… The problem lies not in Sacramento, but in D.C. where Congress and the administration have failed to fix a flawed immigration system.”

—San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox, to Times of San Diego

“Bringing the Trump agenda to San Diego would be a devastating mistake. I hope the Board of Supervisors soundly reject this hate based approach. It is vital that our immigrant communities feel safe calling our local law enforcement agencies for help.”

—Board of Supervisors District 4 candidate Nathan Fletcher, via Twitter

Our take:

In a time when public trust in governmental institutions is plummeting, people should be encouraged to report crime, not discouraged for fear of risking deportation. Even San Diego County’s own Republican Sheriff Bill Gore opposes getting involved in the lawsuit stating clearly, “I’d tell them stay out of it.” But Supervisor Dianne Jacob is spewing plenty of propaganda, saying that the sanctuary laws are what are dangerous. She guesses the board will vote 3-2 in the closed meeting. But CityBeat is calling on the BOS to hold an open meeting for means of transparency and accountability, even if the BOS isn’t obligated to do so.

We’ve long been asking San Diegans to pay attention to the Supervisors’ business as the race to replace Ron Roberts’ District 4 seat heats up. The discussion surrounding sanctuary laws is just the latest example of how the currently all-white, all-Republican Board of Supervisors is voting on issues that affect a much more diverse population.

HAM OF THE WEEK

Carl DeMaio never sees a controversy as anything but an opportunity to get people to try to pay attention to him. The failed city councilmember and failed mayoral candidate took time off his busy gas tax repeal agenda to push all of his radio listeners (so, like, all 11 of them) to support the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the sanctuary state laws.

× Expand Carl DeMaio

CUTE OF THE WEEK

Usually when we google “Cheetahs San Diego” we get directions to a strip club, but not this week! The three Cheetah cubs at the San Diego Safari Park officially got names this week and people lost their shit. Meet Tadala, Lesedi and Steve. Nah, just kidding on that last one. His name is Jabula.

× Expand Photoo courtesy of San Diego Safari Park

NEWSY BITS

