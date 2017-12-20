CityWeek: Another Kasparian scandal, Chris Cate and UFOs

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, Melody Godinez became the fourth female activist within the local labor union community to sue Mickey Kasparian, the former president of San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council and UFCW Local 135. Godinez alleges that Kasparian sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions since May 2014.

Kasparian was removed from his leadership positions in May, following three other lawsuits filed against him citing sexual harassment, gender discrimination and more. Kasparian retaliated by starting a new labor group, and he also remains on the county’s Democratic Party central committee. Godinez’s lawsuit has prompted some local Dems to urge Kasparian to step down from such positions during litigation.

What people are saying:

“I believe in due process, but I am disturbed that a string of Latina women from my district have felt so threatened by one person. Ultimately, it is up to the members of UFCW whether to retain him as their leader. Nonetheless, Mickey should step down from his alternate position on Central Committee and on community boards to ensure no women feel unsafe during the litigation of these accusations.”

—State Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, in a Facebook post

“Let me be crystal clear, without any equivocation whatsoever—all of these accusations are categorically and completely false. The absolute truth here, as respected female labor leaders have confirmed, is that Ms. Godinez has been repeatedly inappropriate in the past, and has also threatened revenge against me personally.”

—Mickey Kasparian, in a press statement

“We are very appreciative that more women have come forward to give statements and depositions of their bad experiences with Mickey Kasparian… We have faith in the judicial system and that we will all earn our day of justice in court.”

—Sandy Naranjo, the first employee to file a lawsuit against Kasparian, in a text to CityBeat

Our take:

Back in May, CityBeat was the first publication to call for Kasparian’s resignation, and we stand by that sentiment. The recent developments have only emboldened the need for Kasparian to withdraw himself from the labor union, the county’s Democratic Party central committee and all other community boards until the court has struck a decision.

CUTE OF THE WEEK

This is Albly. He’s a Jack Russel/Parson Russell Terrier mix who was abandoned by his previous owner, despite the fact that Albly is clearly an Instagram page away from going viral. He’s available to adopt at the San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido campus and (bonus!) all adoption fees have been waived through Dec. 24 for those looking for the best holiday gift ever.

HAM OF THE WEEK

The San Diego Ethics Commission fined Councilmember Chris Cate $5,000 on Thursday for his leaking of confidential city documents to SoccerCity developers. But instead of simply apologizing and moving on, Cate doubled down on his stance that he did nothing wrong by stating that he’s agreed “to pay a fine to put the matter to rest.”

NEWSY BITS

