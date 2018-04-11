CityWeek: Bike beefs, Trump’s border and the Menendez bros

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

As this issue went to press last week, President Trump was in the process of announcing a new plan to send military troops to the southern border with Mexico. Since then, National Guard troops have been dispatched to the border in the three other states that border Mexico. Gov. Jerry Brown has not said whether or not California National Guard troops will participate.

What people are saying:

“The continued militarization of the U.S./Mexico border distorts the reality of life on the border; this is not a war zone but instead is comprised of many peaceful and law-abiding communities that are also generous in their response to human suffering.”

—Bishop Robert W. McElroy of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego, via a statement signed by eight border bishops.

“It would be nice to see California help in the effort instead of being an impediment to public safety.”

—Joshua Wilson, Border Patrol agent and vice president of the San Diego chapter of the National Border Patrol Council, via Fox5 San Diego.

“Trump has destroyed what this country was and our children are watching. His most recent action of ordering troops to our southern border removes all doubt of his hate for Mexico and, as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, Trump is “an idiot.” NO MAS! Trump needs to be removed from office, before he removes all of us from mother earth.”

—Enrique Morones, executive director and founder of Border Angels

Our take:

This should not be viewed as anything more than what it is: Trump throwing racist, rancid red meat to the more fringe elements of his base (Ann Coulter and Fox News, for example), who have been criticizing him relentlessly for not building his border wall. What’s worse, he’s using our troops as pawns in his own ego-driven agenda. California is definitely headed toward some kind of larger standoff with the President, and while it’s likely that not much would change at San Diego County’s border with Mexico, local leaders both here and in Sacramento should speak up and use whatever influence they have to encourage Gov. Brown to call Trump’s bluff.

Update: Lame.

HAM OF THE WEEK

Bonnie Dumanis’ campaign consultant, Jason Roe, takes the cake this week. On Friday, the U-T editorial board posted audio files and transcriptions of its interviews with each of the District 4 county supervisor candidates (Bonnie Dumanis, Nathan Fletcher, Ken Malbrough, Omar Passons and Lori Saldaña). Soon after, Roe called up U-T opinion editor Matthew Hall to complain about it on behalf of Dumanis, San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. On Twitter, Matt Hall pointed out that “‘on the record’ means ‘on the record’” to which Roe replied, hashtag #fakenews. Now that’s just petty.

BIKE SCARING

A semi-regular department where we explore some of the battles and beefs being waged in order to make San Diego a more bike-friendly city.

× Expand Photo by Andy Taylor / Twitter

One pedal forward, two pedals back. Just as San Diego got some pretty cool bike-sharing options, local business associations and governments seem to be in open rebellion against the dockless bike system. The Little Italy Association has taken to gathering the bikes all in one area and is reportedly collecting bikes and hauling them out of the neighborhood (see pic above). In response, local non-profit BikeSD rolled out some signs for businesses that are bike-friendly and support bike sharing. To top the week off, U-T environmental reporter and former CityBeater Joshua Emerson Smith reported on Friday that Mayor Faulconer is further delaying the construction of a nine-mile network of protected bike lanes in downtown. Mayor Faulconer had initially said the bike lanes would be completed by 2019, but now his office concedes the city won’t hit that deadline and is now simply hoping that a third of the lanes will be completed by 2020.

NEWSY BITS

