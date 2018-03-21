CityWeek: Bike-sharing backlash, Chris Cate’s conundrum and SDPD loses points

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

San Diego’s recent influx of dockless bike-sharing options has become a point of contention, with many residents complaining that the sidewalks are now overrun with bikes.

What people are saying:

“Caught off guard, the Gaslamp Quarter Association and the Board of Directors have been working hard all week to communicate our neighborhood’s unique challenges to each of the new operators.”

—Gaslamp Quarter Association

"The City is proactively contacting the various dockless bike vendors to inform them of our policies and requesting they pick up their bikes immediately. Failure to respond in a timely manner may result in bikes being impounded.

—Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, to the Coronado Times.

“There exists on the app Nextdoor a loooooong thread about the dockless bikes around San Diego. So much pearl clutching about having to ‘walk around’ and even ‘see’ lots of bikes on the sidewalks. People are so hilarious. I personally don’t like seeing a lot of car exhaust pipes. Also, I don’t like seeing a lot of people who are mad at bikes. Thank you very much.”

—Terrie Best, via Facebook

Our take:

Well, that honeymoon didn’t last long. Some prominent neighborhood groups are now complaining about the bikes and Coronado took a shot across the handlebars by announcing it will begin impounding dockless bikes. Hindsight is 20/20, but the city has to address the issue immediately before it gets out of hand. San Diego can be a bike-friendly city, but there needs to be clear guidelines for bike-sharers. The first potential solution might be legislation to address penalties or tickets for “dumping” bikes. Another solution would be to work with the bike-sharing companies to better educate riders on where they’re allowed to park the bikes. For now, we’ll second what Colin Parent (Circulate San Diego) and Betsy Brennan (Downtown San Diego Partnership) said in their U-T op-ed on the matter: “As with any disruptive technology, a period of adjustment and learning is expected and, quite frankly, necessary.”

HAM OF THE WEEK

One would think that the 2016 SDSU analysis proving racial bias in San Diego Police Department traffic stops was enough to let officers know they needed to keep it clean. Now, just a few weeks into Police Chief David Nisleit’s tenure, ABC 10News broke a story about a points system (aka a bounty or rewards system) where officers in the Southern Division would get “rewards” for drug arrests in “lower income neighborhoods.” Chief Nisleit almost immediately launched an investigation and said the system was never implemented, but this is not the best way to start things out.

SO WHATEVER HAPPENED WITH...

… Councilmember Chris Cate being investigated for leaking a confidential city memo to SoccerCity boosters?

In a nutshell, not much. Back in June, when City Attorney Mara Elliott discovered the leak, she remarked that the leak was an “egregious breach of public trust” and that the person responsible should “resign their positions with the city.” Once Cate (R-District 6) admitted to being the leaker in October, San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan passed the criminal investigation (and the buck) to the state Attorney General’s office, but that was over four months ago. Cate was fined $5,000 in December for city ethics violations, but it’s been pretty quiet up until recently when District 6 candidate Matt Valenti has been handing out fake newspapers at campaign stops with the headline, “Chris Cate under investigation!” He also wrote an op-ed last week that, once again, calls for Cate’s resignation. There’s also a GoPetition page that aims to somehow recall Cate. Meanwhile, Cate is making money moves, as Cardi B so eloquently put it, by scoring some big corporate donations for his district and to his campaign. Honestly, barring California Attorney General Xavier Becerra bringing down the hammer, the District 6 voters will likely be the ones who decide Cate’s fate.

NEWSY BITS

