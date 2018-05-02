CityWeek: Border crisis, Smokin’ Dunc and newsy bits

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

A caravan of people emigrating from Central America arrived at the San Ysidro border Sunday. As this issue went to press, Customs and Border Protection had reportedly allowed 14 women and children from the caravan to apply for asylum. The Department of Justice had also filed criminal charges against 11 others who had attempted to cross illegally. The “caravaners,” led by immigrant rights group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, began their journey across Mexico about a month ago, citing violence and political unrest among their reasons for fleeing. Trump has vehemently spoken out against the caravan, saying that it highlights the U.S.’s weak immigration policies.

What people are saying:

“We will stay here until we get an answer. We aren’t demanding the U.S. grant us asylum. The law says we can ask for asylum and we just want an opportunity.”

—Jose Eduardo Faro, a member of the caravan who traveled to Tijuana with his wife and two children from El Salvador, via Union-Tribune

“When respect for the rule of law diminishes, so too does our ability to protect our great nation, its borders, and its citizens.”

—Attorney General Jeff Sessions

“The Trump administration is using asylum-seekers to fabricate a crisis to justify the further militarization of our southern border, separation of families, and an unpopular anti-immigrant agenda. It’s a disgrace that people are being vilified while seeking refuge from violence.”

—ACLU, via Twitter

Our take:

This caravan directly pits the United States’ core values against the current administration’s nationalism. These women, children and men have trekked thousands of miles, and many migrants have decided to stay in Mexico, but many feel that’s not enough to protect their lives. Statistics, overgeneralizations and political rhetoric often rob migrants of deserved empathy. Even with representation, the odds of Central Americans being granted asylum are low. Worse yet, records recently obtained by Human Rights Watch show that border officials have previously unlawfully turned away applicants and failed to follow due process. This is yet another display of ethnocentrism that restricts the U.S. from keeping the promises of its founders. Despite Trump’s wishes, U.S. and international law requires asylum be granted to someone facing a “credible fear” and given the circumstances that may face them in their home country, there is little doubt that these people do, in fact, have a real fear of returning home.

HAM OF THE WEEK

Who else? Always dependable for ham-like behavior, Rep. Duncan “Smokin’ Dunc” Hunter filed paperwork last week to establish a legal defense fund in order to pay for the increasing costs related to the investigation into his misuse of campaign cash. He has already spent over $600,000 on legal costs.

